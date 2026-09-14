China Spying On US? Trump Responds After Iran Satellite Report

US President Donald Trump has downplayed reports that Chinese entities supplied Iran with high-resolution satellite imagery of a U.S. military base in Jordan before and after a deadly Iranian missile attack, saying intelligence-gathering is a routine practice among major powers.

A report by The Times of India, citing unnamed US officials, said Iran obtained satellite imagery from Chinese entities around the July 17 attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in northeastern Jordan. The strike killed three US service members and wounded four others.

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Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed concerns over the alleged intelligence sharing, saying China spies on the United States and that Washington conducts similar operations. He portrayed espionage between major powers as a normal part of international intelligence activity.

Trump also appeared reluctant to directly confront Beijing over the allegations. Asked whether he would raise the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he did not give a direct answer, instead saying Xi had behaved reasonably and that the United States and China could maintain a constructive relationship.

The allegations have not been directly linked to the Chinese government. US officials cited in the report did not identify the Chinese entities involved or accuse Beijing of ordering or directly participating in the transfer of satellite imagery.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for US-China relations, with Trump and Xi expected to meet on September 24 in the United States. The potential summit is aimed in part at stabilising economic and trade relations between the world's two largest economies, as per TOI.

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Trump's measured response suggests Washington is seeking to avoid allowing the satellite-imagery allegations to disrupt broader diplomatic engagement with Beijing. At the same time, the reported transfer highlights growing concerns in Washington over China's relations with Iran and the role of commercial satellite intelligence in modern military operations.

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