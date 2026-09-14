'Hanuman Ansh' Missed The Oscar Deadline. Producer Reveals What Happened

The sleeper hit Hanuman Ansh has managed to keep its box office momentum going into its sixth week. Yet, despite its growing theatrical success, the film has missed the opportunity to enter the race for India's official Oscar submission this year. Producer Namrata Singh of SacredIP Trans Media Tech has now revealed what led to the delay.

Why Hanuman Ansh Missed Oscar Race

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Singh revealed that September 7 was the last date to submit the film for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category. However, the team was not aware of the deadline. “We missed the Oscar submission deadline... as it was the last day. We got calls from a thousand people ki aap ne film submit nahin ki. But we didn't know about it. We are busy with too many things. Also, we are a really small team,” she said.

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Telugu Release And Global Plans

Inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, the film is now expanding its reach with a Telugu-dubbed version and international release.

Hanuman Ansh has been dubbed only in Telugu, with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, known for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, on board for the Telugu version. The Telugu version will release in theatres on September 18. Singh also confirmed that the makers are not currently planning Tamil, Malayalam or Kannada versions.

Taking Hanuman Ansh to international audiences has been a demanding process for the small team. First-time producer Namrata Singh and debutant writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi had to manage censor approvals, international assets and accessibility work alongside the release.

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The team was particularly determined to release the film overseas on September 11, which coincided with the Mahasamadhi Day of Neem Karoli Baba, who passed away in 1973. “We are also devotees and it's very important for us to release overseas on September 11 because it is Mahasamadhi day for Maharaj ji,” Singh said. She added that meeting the date meant working under considerable pressure in the final days.

Expanding The Franchise

Apart from the film, the team is also working on expanding the Hanuman Ansh universe. A game is being developed by the company behind FAU-G, while discussions are underway with one of India's leading comic-book publishers for a comic based on the film.

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