Oscars 2027: Film Federation Of India Opens Entries For India's Official Academy Awards Submission

The Film Federation of India (FFI) is set to begin the process of selecting India's official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. The submission window opens today, allowing eligible filmmakers from across the country to enter their films for consideration.

FFI Opens Submission Window For Oscars 2027 Entry

The Film Federation of India will officially invite entries for India's Oscar selection during an event scheduled for 2:30 pm at The Club in Mumbai. The last date for submitting films is September 30.

A selection committee appointed by the federation will evaluate all eligible entries before choosing one film to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards.

Homebound Represented India Last Year

In the previous Oscar race, director Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound was chosen as India's official submission. The Hindi social drama featured Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles and was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Adar Poonawalla.

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The film was inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's 2020 New York Times article Taking Amrit Home. Set against the backdrop of rural north India, it follows two childhood friends striving to secure police jobs in search of dignity and a better future while confronting deep-rooted social inequalities.

Before its Oscar campaign, Homebound received international recognition after being screened at major film festivals, including Cannes and Toronto.

Selection Committee Faced A Tough Decision

During last year's selection process, 24 films from different Indian languages were in contention for the country's Oscar entry. Speaking after the announcement, selection committee chairperson N. Chandra said the decision was challenging because several films had made a strong emotional impact.

He explained that the committee viewed its role as identifying the strongest representative for India rather than simply judging competing films.

Although Homebound was selected as India's official submission, it did not advance to the Academy Awards' longlist.

Oscars 2027 Ceremony

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where films from around the world will compete for cinema's highest honours.

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