Ram Gopal Varma Announces 'Police Company' On Daya Nayak, Harshvardhan Rane To Lead

Ram Gopal Varma is set to return to the crime genre with Police Company, a T-Series-backed thriller centred on Mumbai's fight against organised crime. The filmmaker announced the project on X and introduced it with the tagline, "It Is More Dangerous Than D Company."

Varma also shared the thought behind the title, writing, "The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money making organisation.. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company."

Story Behind 'Police Company'

Police Company is inspired by the special police squad that operated during Mumbai's intense gang wars in the late 1990s and early 2000s. One of the key figures in the story will be former Mumbai Police officer Daya Nayak.

In his post, Varma revisited the events that reshaped Mumbai's underworld during that period. He recalled how Dawood Ibrahim eliminated several rival gangs before expanding his network into D Company and moving to Dubai. His protege Chhota Rajan was left to oversee the organisation's operations.

The eventual fallout between Dawood and Rajan changed the balance of power in Mumbai. With a vacuum emerging in the underworld, several gangs attempted to take control, leading to a surge in criminal activities.

Varma said the situation also drew young men from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other parts of the country towards the underworld.

As gang violence grew, the authorities formed a special squad to control the situation, which Varma said operated from 1997 to 2004 and "killed more than 300 gangsters."

Harshvardhan Rane As Daya Nayak

Harshvardhan Rane will portray the character based on Daya Nayak in the film. Confirming his casting, Varma wrote, "POLICE COMPANY is the story inspired from that SQUAD based on one of its team members DAYA NAYAK which is being played by HARSH VARDHAN RANE."

The filmmaker also revealed that Police Company will feature a "huge ensemble cast", with more names expected to be announced later.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt's 7 Dogs Gets India Release Date: Here's When It Hits Theatres

Varma's Return To Crime Films

Police Company continues Varma's long association with Mumbai's underworld stories, but it will reportedly stand on its own and will not have a direct narrative connection to Company (2002) or D Company (2021).

Daya Nayak's life has previously inspired several films, including Varma-produced Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Kagaar, Encounter Daya Nayak and the Telugu film Golimaar.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar To Play Rajesh Khanna In Farhan Akhtar's RD Burman Biopic? All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.