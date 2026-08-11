MRF Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend News, What To Watch, Share Price

The focus ahead of MRF's Q1FY27 results will be on tyre demand, volume growth, raw-material costs and margins, with investors looking for signs of sustained improvement in profitability.

Investors will also look for management commentary on FY27 revenue growth, tyre demand across OEM and replacement markets, margin outlook, raw-material costs and capital expenditure plans.

Here is everything you need to know about MRF's Q1FY27 results schedule.

MRF Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend Details

In an exchange filing dated July 30, 2026, MRF stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Aug. 11, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing did not mention any proposal regarding the declaration of an interim dividend for Q1FY27. MRF had recommended a final dividend of Rs 229 per equity share for FY26, taking the total dividend declared for the year to Rs 235 per share, including two interim dividends of Rs 3 each.

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MRF Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

MRF has not yet announced the date and time of its Q1FY27 earnings call.

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MRF Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will focus on these key operational and financial metrics when MRF reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue from operations and tyre volume growth

OEM versus replacement-market demand

Natural rubber and other raw-material costs

EBITDA and operating margin trajectory

Net profit and tax expenses

Two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle tyre demand

Export performance and overseas markets

Capacity utilisation and capex plans

Management's FY27 revenue and margin outlook

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MRF Share Price Performance

As of Aug.10, 2026 MRF shares have gained around 0.3% over the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has declined around 0.1%, while it has fallen around 9.6% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, MRF shares have declined around 11.8%. Over the past year, the stock has fallen around 9.9%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,63,600 apiece on the NSE on Oct. 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,22,000 apiece on May 29, 2026.

MRF Q4FY26 Results Snapshot (Standalone, YoY)

Net Profit up 36.7% at Rs 680 crore versus Rs 498 crore

Revenue up 13.9% at Rs 7,908 crore versus Rs 6,944 crore

EBITDA up 21.1% at Rs 1,263 crore versus Rs 1,043 crore

EBITDA Margin at 16% versus 15%

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