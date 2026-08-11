Bata India Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Bata India's Q1 FY27 results will put the spotlight on demand trends, sales volumes, margins and management commentary on the footwear market. Investors will watch for signs of a recovery in consumer spending, the impact of input costs and competitive intensity on profitability, and the company's outlook for the rest of FY27.

The company's premiumisation strategy, store productivity and inventory levels will also be closely tracked, while management commentary on demand across urban and rural markets could provide clues about the pace of recovery.

Here is everything you need to know about Bata India's Q1 FY27 results schedule.

Bata India Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 23, Bata India announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Aug. 11 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend during the same meeting. The company has fixed Aug. 19 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend, if declared.

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Bata India Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Bata India has scheduled a post-earnings group call on Aug. 13 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss its Q1 FY27 financial performance with investors and analysts.

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Bata India Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will focus on these key metrics and strategic indicators when Bata India reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue Growth: Whether growth is being driven by volumes or pricing.

Volume Recovery: Signs of improvement in consumer demand.

EBITDA Margins: Impact of input costs, discounts and operating expenses.

PAT Trajectory: Whether profitability recovers from the sharp Q4 decline.

Channel Performance: Trends across retail, franchise and other channels.

Premiumisation: Contribution of premium products to growth.

Inventory: Inventory levels and potential discounting pressure.

Bata India Share Price Performance

Shares of Bata India have risen 1.44% over the past five trading sessions and gained 5.62% in the past month. However, the stock has declined 21.45% in the past six months and is down 23.78% so far this year. Over the past year, it has fallen 39.13%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,282.50 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 15, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 605 on March 30, 2026.

Bata India Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

Net Profit down 95.2% at Rs 2.2 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore

Revenue up 5% at Rs 828 crore versus Rs 788 crore

Ebitda down 15.3% at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 178 crore

Ebitda Margin at 18.2% versus 22.6%

Saw one-time loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4

To pay dividend of Rs 9 per share

ALSO READ: Bata India Q4 Results: Profit Falls 95% As One-Time Loss Weighs

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