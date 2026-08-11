Palghar Earthquake: Two Back-to-Back Tremors Shake Jawhar, Spark Concern Among Residents

Two earthquake tremors were recorded in the Jawhar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district late Monday night, triggering panic among residents. The first tremor, measuring a magnitude of 3.2, struck at around 10.04 pm, followed by a stronger 3.4-magnitude tremor at approximately 11 pm.

The epicentre of the first earthquake was reported near the Dengachimet area, while the second was located near the Shri Jagadamba Mata temple in Hade village. Both tremors were recorded at a depth of around 5 kilometres.

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The second earthquake was reportedly felt more strongly, with ground shaking continuing for a longer duration. Several residents rushed out of their homes and remained on the streets, fearing further tremors.

Aftershocks Reported, No Major Damage

Residents also reported possible aftershocks at around 11.39 pm and 12.05 am. The tremors were accompanied by unusual barking from dogs and sounds from some birds, adding to the anxiety in the area. Many residents reportedly stayed awake through the night, according to local media.

No major damage or casualties have been reported so far. The District Disaster Management Department has taken note of the situation and said an awareness campaign would be launched in Jawhar to address public concerns. The district administration has also directed officials to review the emergency situation.

Late Monday night, two earthquakes struck the Jawhar area in Maharashtra's Palghar district, causing widespread concern and prompting frightened residents to rush outdoors.

The first earthquake was centred near Dengachimet, while the second struck close to the Shri Jagadamba Mata temple in Hade village. Both recorded a focal depth of approximately 5 kilometres.

The affected areas reportedly include parts of Jawhar, Mokhada and Talasari in Palghar district.

Uttarkashi Earthquake Triggers Panic

Meanwhile, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Sunday night, causing panic across parts of the district. The epicentre was reported near Rajgarhi in Barkot tehsil at a depth of around 10 kilometres, as per local media.

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Tremors were felt across Uttarkashi, Barkot, Purola, Mori, Chinyalisaur and Dunda, while mild shaking was also reported in parts of Tehri Garhwal. No casualties were reported.

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