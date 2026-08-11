Q1 Results Live Updates: RVNL Profit Jumps 18%; Siemens Profit Surges Multifold; NBCC In Focus
MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, NBCC, RVNL, Bata India, Siemens among companies that will announce Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 11. Track every update live.
Q1 Results Today Highlights: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on August 11, 2026!
Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, NBCC, RVNL and others are in focus today.
Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Surya Roshni Net Profit Rockets 77%
Surya Roshni Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Net profit up 77.2% to Rs 59.6 crore from Rs 33.6 crore
- Revenue up 27.5% to Rs 2,046 crore from Rs 1,605 crore
- Ebitda up 61% to Rs 112 crore from Rs 69.8 crore
- Margin up 120 basis points to 5.5% from 4.3%
Q1 Results Live: RVNL Profit Rises 18%; Margins Expand
RVNL Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Net profit up 17.8% to Rs 159 crore from Rs 135 crore
- Revenue up 10.5% to Rs 4,321 crore from Rs 3,909 crore
- Ebitda stood at Rs 184 crore versus Rs 55.9 crore
- Margin stood at 4.3% versus 1.4%
- Other income stood at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 228 crore
- Tax expense stood at Rs 64 crore versus Rs 39 crore
Q1 Results Live: Kalpataru Projects Profit Soars 45%
Kalpataru Projects Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Net profit up 44.9% to Rs 310 crore from Rs 214 crore
- Revenue up 3.8% to Rs 6,408 crore from Rs 6,171 crore
- Ebitda up 7% to Rs 562 crore from Rs 525 crore
- Margin up 30 basis points to 8.8% from 8.5%
- Other income stood at Rs 77 crore versus Rs 16 crore
Q1 Results Live: Siemens Net Profit Surges Multifold
Siemens Q3 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 2,143 crore vs Rs 423 crore YoY
- Revenue up 14.8% at Rs 4,714 crore vs Rs 4,108 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 16.8% at Rs 431 crore vs Rs 518 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 9.1% vs 12.6% YoY
- Discontinued operations profit at Rs 1,800 crore vs Rs 1 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: Kusumgar Net Profit Surges
Kusumgar Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 43 crore vs Rs 6.6 crore YoY
- Revenue at Rs 247 crore vs Rs 122 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 75.2 crore vs Rs 22.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 30.4% vs 18.8% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Confidence Petroleum Net Profit Rises
Confidence Petroleum Q1 Results - Cons, QoQ
- Net profit at Rs 62 crore vs Rs 31 crore QoQ
- Revenue up 98.1% at Rs 2,409 crore vs Rs 1,216 crore QoQ
- EBITDA up 49% at Rs 143 crore vs Rs 96 crore QoQ
- EBITDA margin at 5.9% vs 7.9% QoQ
Q1 Results Live: Venky's Net Profit Surges
Venky's Q1 Results - YoY
- Net profit at Rs 50 crore vs Rs 16 crore YoY
- Revenue up 29% at Rs 1,118 crore vs Rs 866 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 68.5 crore vs Rs 13.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 6.1% vs 1.6% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Unichem Laboratories Turns Profitable
Unichem Laboratories Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 41.5 crore vs loss of Rs 10.5 crore YoY
- Revenue up 20.1% at Rs 633 crore vs Rs 527 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 70.6 crore vs Rs 23.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 11.2% vs 4.5% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Skipper Net Profit Rises 26.7%
Skipper Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 26.7% at Rs 57 crore vs Rs 45 crore YoY
- Revenue up 4.5% at Rs 1,310 crore vs Rs 1,254 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 9.4% at Rs 140 crore vs Rs 128 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 10.7% vs 10.2% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Zydus Lifesciences Net Profit Falls 35.9%
Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 35.9% at Rs 940 crore vs Rs 1,467 crore YoY
- Revenue up 22% at Rs 8,017 crore vs Rs 6,574 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 7.6% at Rs 1,930 crore vs Rs 2,089 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 24.1% vs 31.8% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Lloyds Enterprises Net Profit Falls 74.5%
Lloyds Enterprises Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 74.5% at Rs 58.6 crore vs Rs 230 crore YoY
- Revenue up 70.2% at Rs 563 crore vs Rs 331 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 88.3 crore vs Rs 22.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 15.7% vs 6.8% YoY
- Other income down 85% at Rs 42.4 crore vs Rs 282 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: Earnings Today
Arkade Developers, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Buildcon, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bata India, Borana Weaves, AvenuesAI, Confidence Petroleum India, DAM Capital Advisors, Delta Corp, EPL, Esab India, Finolex Cables, Flair Writing Industries, Gokaldas Exports, Gujarat Energy, Harsha Engineers International, Hind Rectifiers, IFCI, Innova Captab, Insecticides (India), ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jash Engineering, JNK India, JSW Dulux, KPI Green Energy, Kalpataru Projects International, Landmark Cars, Lloyds Enterprises, Manappuram Finance, Man Industries (India), MRF, NBCC (India), PI Industries, Polyplex Corporation, Precision Camshafts, Repco Home Finance, RHI Magnesita India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sandhar Technologies, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Senco Gold, Siemens, SKF India, Skipper, S.P. Apparels, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company, Surya Roshni, TARC, TCPL Packaging, TD Power Systems, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Unichem Laboratories, Venky's (India), Viyash Scientific, Zydus Lifesciences.
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through one of the less busier days of the season.
We'll be tracking results and management commentary across sectors through the day, from consumer goods and autos to banking, pharma, energy and metals.
Stay with us as the numbers come in.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.