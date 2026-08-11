Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 19: Vijay Film Sees Lowest-Ever Day Amid Weekday Slump

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has entered the later stage of its theatrical run, but the film is seeing a clear slowdown on weekdays. After showing some improvement during its third weekend, the action thriller witnessed a sharp drop on its third Monday.

Day 19 Box Office Collection

Jana Nayagan earned Rs 0.75 crore net in India on Day 19 from 1,976 shows. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 193.05 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 224.89 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The third Monday has so far recorded the film's lowest daily collection. The drop comes after a better third weekend, when the film earned Rs 2.55 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 18.

Worldwide Collection

While the India numbers have slowed, Jana Nayagan continues to maintain a strong worldwide total. As per the latest Sacnilk figures, the film has collected Rs 318.09 crore worldwide, with its overseas gross standing at around Rs 93.20 crore.

Competition At The Box Office

The slowdown comes at a time when Jana Nayagan is facing competition from newer releases. Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC and Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju both arrived in theatres on August 7, adding to the competition for audiences and shows.

With fewer audiences heading to cinemas on weekdays and new releases competing for screens, maintaining the film's momentum is becoming more difficult.

Collections So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2, Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32 crore on Day 4.

The film then collected Rs 10.65 crore on Day 5, Rs 8 crore on Day 6, Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week India net to Rs 153.55 crore.

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Week 2 added Rs 31.60 crore, with the film earning Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9, Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10, Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11, Rs 3.85 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 13, Rs 2 crore on Day 14 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 15.

In Week 3, the film earned Rs 1 crore on Day 16, Rs 2.55 crore on Day 17, Rs 3.60 crore on Day 18 and Rs 0.75 crore on Day 19.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Released on July 23, 2026, the action thriller has attracted considerable attention as Vijay's expected final theatrical release before he shifts his focus towards politics.

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