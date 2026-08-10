Q1 Results Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Profit Falls 47%, Bharat Forge Misses Estimates, Gland Pharma Revenue Rises 20%
Q1 Results Live Updates: Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, Info Edge, Hindustan Copper, Bosch among 250+ companies that will announce Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 10. Track every update live.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on Aug. 10, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Copper, Info Edge, KEC International and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 250+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday marking a busy start to the week. Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on major companies such as Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Copper, Bosch, Bombay Dyeing, Gland Pharma, and more. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Monday, Aug. 10 2026.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Lloyds Metals Profit Rises 22%
Lloyds Metals Q1 Result Highlights (QoQ)
- Net Profit rises 22% at Rs 1,727 crore versus Rs 1,420 crore.
- Revenue up 22% at Rs 7,355 crore versus Rs 6,020 crore.
- EBITDA rises 9% at Rs 2,783 crore versus Rs 2,546 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 400 Bps at 38% versus 42%.
- Other Income at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 11 crore.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Bombay Dyeing Profit Falls 49%
Bombay Dyeing Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit falls 48.7% at Rs 7.1 crore versus Rs 13.8 crore.
- Revenue up 8.7% at Rs 411 crore versus Rs 378 crore.
- EBITDA loss at Rs 0.6 crore versus loss of Rs 14 crore.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: HLR Glascoat Profit Falls 83%
HLE Glascoat Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit falls 82.9% at Rs 2.8 crore versus Rs 16.4 crore.
- Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 284 crore.
- EBITDA falls 2.6% at Rs 18.6 crore versus Rs 19.1 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 540 Bps at 61.7% versus 67.1%.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Fusion Finance Swings To Profit
Fusion Finance Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit at Rs 62.4 crore versus loss of Rs 92.3 crore.
- Total Income up 2.9% at Rs 458 crore versus Rs 446 crore.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Websol Energy Profit Rises 16%
Websol Energy System Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit rises 16.4% at Rs 78 crore versus Rs 67 crore.
- Revenue up 70.3% at Rs 373 crore versus Rs 219 crore.
- EBITDA rises 21.6% at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 103.5 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 1350 Bps at 33.8% versus 47.3%.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Bosch Profit Falls 37%
Bosch Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit falls 37% at Rs 702 crore versus Rs 1,114 crore.
- Q1 FY26 had a one-time gain of Rs 556 crore.
- Revenue up 22% at Rs 5,842 crore versus Rs 4,789 crore.
- EBITDA rises 28% at Rs 817 crore versus Rs 640 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 100 Bps at 14% versus 13%.
- Automotive Biz Revenue up 23% at Rs 5,234 crore.
- Consumer Goods Biz Revenue up 21% at Rs 521 crore.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Dollar Industries Profit Rises 24%
Dollar Industries Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit rises 23.8% at Rs 26 crore versus Rs 21 crore.
- Revenue up 1.5% at Rs 405 crore versus Rs 399 crore.
- EBITDA rises 11.2% at Rs 47.8 crore versus Rs 43 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 100 Bps at 11.8% versus 10.8%.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: KEC International Profit Falls 42%
KEC International Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit falls 41.7% at Rs 72.6 crore versus Rs 124.6 crore.
- Revenue up 0.01% at Rs 5,024 crore versus Rs 5,023 crore.
- EBITDA falls 16.9% at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 350 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 120 Bps at 5.8% versus 7%.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Carysil Profit Rises 38%
Carysil Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit rises 37.7% at Rs 31.4 crore versus Rs 22.8 crore.
- Revenue up 15.5% at Rs 262 crore versus Rs 227 crore.
- EBITDA rises 21.8% at Rs 53.4 crore versus Rs 43.9 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 110 Bps at 20.4% versus 19.3%.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Triveni Turbine Profit Falls 22%
Triveni Turbine Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit falls 22% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 65 crore.
- Revenue up 19% at Rs 443 crore versus Rs 371 crore.
- EBITDA falls 30% at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 74 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 830 Bps at 11.6% versus 19.9%.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: PC Jeweller Profit Rises 37%
PC Jeweller Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit rises 37.2% at Rs 222 crore versus Rs 162 crore.
- Revenue up 21% at Rs 877 crore versus Rs 725 crore.
- EBITDA rises 90% at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 990 Bps at 27.5% versus 17.6%.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Antony Waste Handling Profit Falls 96%
Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit falls 95.5% at Rs 0.8 crore versus Rs 17.8 crore.
- Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 261 crore versus Rs 247 crore.
- EBITDA falls 68.8% at Rs 17.2 crore versus Rs 55.1 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 1570 Bps at 6.6% versus 22.3%.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Precision Wires Profit Rises 72%
Precision Wires Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit rises 71.6% at Rs 46.5 crore versus Rs 27.1 crore.
- Revenue up 60.3% at Rs 1,770 crore versus Rs 1,104 crore.
- EBITDA rises 78.8% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 57 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 60 Bps at 5.8% versus 5.2%.
- Mohandas Pai retires as CFO.
- Appoints Krina Parekh as Deputy CFO.
- To raise up to Rs 150 crore via debentures.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Kolte-Patil Swings To Profit
Kolte-Patil Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit at Rs 146 crore versus loss of Rs 17 crore.
- Revenue up 1016.5% at Rs 920 crore versus Rs 82.4 crore.
- EBITDA at Rs 190 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs 26 crore.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Lumax Auto Technologies Profit More Than Doubles
Lumax Auto Technologies Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit rises 112.2% at Rs 87 crore versus Rs 41 crore.
- Revenue up 32.9% at Rs 1,364 crore versus Rs 1,026 crore.
- EBITDA rises 54% at Rs 191 crore versus Rs 124 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 190 Bps at 14% versus 12.1%.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Profit Falls 47%
Zee Entertainment Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit falls 47% at Rs 76 crore versus Rs 144 crore.
- Revenue up 4.5% at Rs 1,908 crore versus Rs 1,825 crore.
- EBITDA falls 57.7% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 239 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 780 Bps at 5.3% versus 13.1%.
- Ad Revenue falls 12% at Rs 671 crore versus Rs 759 crore.
- Subscription Revenue up 16% at Rs 1,137 crore versus Rs 980 crore.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Yatharth Hospital Profit Rises 12%
Yatharth Hospital Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit rises 12.1% at Rs 47.1 crore versus Rs 42 crore.
- Revenue up 51.5% at Rs 393 crore versus Rs 259 crore.
- EBITDA rises 39% at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 66 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 210 Bps at 23.3% versus 25.4%.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Gland Pharma Profit Rises 47%
Gland Pharma Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit rises 47% at Rs 317 crore versus Rs 216 crore.
- Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 1,800 crore versus Rs 1,506 crore.
- EBITDA rises 32.8% at Rs 489 crore versus Rs 368 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 280 Bps at 27.2% versus 24.4%.
Bharat Forge Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Faced Indirect Impact Of Manpower Challenge In Q1
Bharat Forge Q1 Earnings Concall
- Faced indirect impact of manpower challenge in Q1
- Expect navy to be a big customer for co going ahead
- Building capacity slightly ahead of demand
- Raising funds to invest in semiconductors, power generators
- Raising funds to invest in aerospace, large engines
- Will take capex of around `1,800 crore in FY27
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: CMR Green Tech Profit Rises 16%
CMR Green Tech Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit rises 16.4% at Rs 61.4 crore versus Rs 52.7 crore.
- Revenue up 64.9% at Rs 3,123 crore versus Rs 1,893 crore.
- EBITDA rises 21% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 110 crore.
- EBITDA Margin down 150 Bps at 4.3% versus 5.8%.
- Re-appoints Mohan Agarwal as Managing Director.
Bharat Forge Q1 Results Today Live Updates: One-Time Loss Due To Closure Of German Arm
Amit Kalyani, Bharat Forge
- One-Time Loss Is Due To Closure Of German Arm
- Loss Taken In Process Of Closure Of German Arm
- Saw 130 Bps Impact Of Energy Prices On Margins
- High Energy Cost, Prod Impact In US Hit Margins
- Expect Significant Improvement In Margins In Q2
- Margin Would Have Been 28% If Energy Prices Were Not High
- Lowered Guidance Due To Expected Demand Slowdown
- Seeing Large Opportunities In High-Value Sectors
- Seeing Immense Opportunities In Defence, Aerospace
- Planned `2,500 Cr Raise To Fund Growth For 36 Months
- Raising Capital Only To Fund Growth Capex
- Profitability, Productivity Mix To Aid FY27 Result
- FY27 Margin For Mfg Biz Will Be Likely At 22-23%
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: IOL Chemicals Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: IOL Chemicals reports Q1 earnings
IOL CHEMICALS Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit surges 89.8% to Rs 64.4 crore Vs Rs 34 crore YoY
- Revenue rises 37.1% to Rs 756 crore Vs Rs 552 crore YoY
- EBITDA surges 66.2% to Rs 103 crore Vs Rs 62 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 13.6% Vs 11.2% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: RedTape Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: RedTape reports Q1 earnings
RedTape Q1 (Cons)
- Net Profit up 15.4% to Rs 45 crore Vs Rs 39 crore YoY
- Revenue up 3.7% to Rs 481 crore Vs Rs 464 crore YoY
- EBITDA At Rs 84 crore Vs Rs 42 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 17.5% Vs 9.1% YoY
- Other Income At Rs 15 crore Vs Rs 43 crore YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Patel Engineering Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Patel Engineering reports Q1 earnings
PATEL ENGINEERING Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit up 21.8% to Rs 98.5 crore Vs Rs 80.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 3.9% to Rs 1,281 crore Vs Rs 1,233 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 9.1% to Rs 180 crore Vs Rs 165 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 14% Vs 13.4% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Bharat Forge misses estimates, swings to net loss
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Bharat Forge reports net loss on one-time charge over German unit restructuring
Bharat Forge Ltd. reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 90 crore for the June quarter, against a profit of Rs 284 crore a year earlier, after the company recognised a one-time loss of about Rs 358 crore. Revenue rose 18.7% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 5.5%, although the operating margin narrowed.
The net loss was significantly below the Street estimate of a Rs 363 crore profit. Revenue at Rs 4,640 crore was broadly in line with the estimate of Rs 4,659 crore, while EBITDA at Rs 710 crore missed the estimate of Rs 809 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 15.3%, against an estimate of 17.4%.
ALSO READ: Bharat Forge Swings To Loss In Q1 On One-Time Charge Over Germany Unit Restructuring
Bharat Forge (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net loss at Rs 90 crore versus profit of Rs 284 crore.
- Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 4,640 crore versus Rs 3,909 crore.
- EBITDA up 5.5% at Rs 710 crore versus Rs 673 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 15.3% versus 17.2%.
The board approved fundraising plans. Bharat Forge will raise upto Rs 2,500 crore via equity and debt. The Kalyani Group-company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 358 crore in the quarter. The charge was linked mainly to restructuring at its German subsidiary Bharat Forge CDP GmbH, which is facing market challenges and cost disadvantages.
The subsidiary recorded incidental restructuring expenses of Rs 26.7 crore and a restructuring provision of Rs 330.4 crore during the quarter. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,640 crore from Rs 3,909 crore a year earlier. The company reported an operating margin of 15.05% for the quarter, compared with 17.13% in the year-ago period.
Bharat Forge Management Says:
- Continue To Re-Evaluate Current Global Mfg
- Growth Now Seen At 20-25% Vs 25% Earlier
- Outstanding Defence Orders At Rs 11,196 crore
- India Defence Orders Stand At Rs 681 crore In Q1
- India Won New Orders Worth Rs 1,352 crore In Q1
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Astrazeneca Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Astrazeneca reports Q1 earnings
ASTRAZENECA Q1
- Net Profit down 32.1% to Rs 38 crore Vs Rs 56 crore YoY
- Revenue up 29.8% to Rs 683 crore Vs Rs 526 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 40% to Rs 49 crore Vs Rs 81.7 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 7.2% Vs 15.5% YoY
“The company's performance was driven by continued momentum across its core therapy areas -- Oncology, Biopharmaceuticals (CVRM and R&I) and Rare Disease,” AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a release. READ MORE HERE
During the quarter, the company strengthened its portfolio through key regulatory approvals, expanded scientific engagement through targeted capability-building initiatives and advanced strategic partnerships that support earlier diagnosis and broader access, it added.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Jain Irrigation Systems Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Jain Irrigation Systems reports Q1 earnings
JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS Q1 (CONS)
- Net Loss At Rs 14.9 crore Vs Profit Of Rs 13.9 crore YoY
- Revenue down 2.4% At Rs 1,508 crore Vs Rs 1,546 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 18.7% to Rs 164 crore Vs Rs 202 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 10.9% Vs 13.1% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: SPARC Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: SPARC Q1 net loss narrows, topline surges
SPARC Q1 (CONS)
- Net Loss of Rs 21 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 52 crore YoY
- Revenue At Rs 39.9 crore Vs Rs 9.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA Loss At Rs 34.1 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 51.4 crore YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hindustan Copper Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hindustan Copper Q1 earnings
Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 fell nearly 21% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 352 crore, compared to Rs 444 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue slumped 19% to Rs 937 crore from Rs 1,156 crore.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 19% to 508 crore from Rs 627 crore, while Ebitda margin remained flat at 54.2%.
Hindustan Copper Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, QoQ)
- Net profit down 20.7% to Rs 352 crore from Rs 444 crore
- Revenue down 19% to Rs 937 crore from Rs 1,156 crore
- Ebitda down 19% to Rs 508 crore from Rs 627 crore
- Margin was flat at 54.2% versus 54.2% in the previous quarter
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Amara Raja Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Amara Raja reports Q1 earnings
AMARA RAJA Q1 EARNINGS
- Net Profit up 4.6% to Rs 203 crore Vs Rs 194 crore YoY
- Revenue rises 20.6% to Rs 4,041 crore Vs Rs 3,350 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 5.4% to Rs 407 crore Vs Rs 386 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 10.1% Vs 11.5% YoY
Segmentwise, revenue from lead acid batteries and allied products rose to Rs 4,005.24 crore, while new energy business revenue increased to Rs 209.30 crore. Consolidated net profit of the company in Q1FY26 rose 16.8% to Rs 190.94 crore from Rs 164.80 crore, YoY.
READ MORE HERE
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Info Edge Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Info Edge Q1 profit down 20% on one-time loss
READ MORE: Info Edge Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 20% Sequentially; Naukri Biz Revenue Jumps 5%, 99acres Sales Declines
Info Edge Q1
- Net Profit down 20.4% to Rs 246 crore Vs Rs 309 crore QoQ
- One-Time Loss Of Rs 72 crore In Q1
- Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 824 crore Vs Rs 805 crore QoQ
- EBIT up 3.4% to Rs 334 crore Vs Rs 323 crore QoQ
- EBIT Margin At 40.5% Vs 40.1% QoQ
- Naukri Biz Revenue up 5% to Rs 612 crore QoQ
- 99acres Biz Revenue down 10% to Rs 130 crore QoQ
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: KPR Mill Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: KPR Mill reports Q1 earnings
KPR MILL Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit rises 21.6% to Rs 259 crore Vs Rs 213 crore YoY
- Revenue up 9.6% to Rs 1,935 crore Vs Rs 1,766 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 20.6% to Rs 374 crore Vs Rs 310 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 19.3% Vs 17.6% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Astra Microwave Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Astra Microwave reports Q1 earnings
ASTRA MICROWAVE - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit down 24.3% to Rs 12.3 crore Vs Rs 16.3 crore YoY
- Revenue down 11.7% to Rs 177 crore Vs Rs 200 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 19.7% to Rs 33.1 crore Vs Rs 41.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 18.7% Vs 20.6% YoY
- S Gurunath Reddy Resigns As MD w.e.f Sept 30
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Smallcap stock under Rs 1,000
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Smallcap stock Nirlon Ltd, priced under Rs 1,000 declares Q1 earnings
NIRLON Q1
- Net Profit up 18.8% to Rs 69.4 crore Vs Rs 58.4 crore YoY
- Revenue up 3.3% to Rs 168 crore Vs Rs 163 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 0.9% to Rs 129 crore Vs Rs 128 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 76.8% Vs 78.5% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Kwality Pharma Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Kwality Pharma reports Q1 earnings
KWALITY PHARMA - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit zooms 115% to Rs 25.6 crore Vs Rs 11.9 crore YoY
- Revenue surges 45.7% At Rs 162 crore Vs Rs 112 crore YoY
- EBITDA surges 69.1% to Rs 41.1 crore Vs Rs 24.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 25.3% Vs 21.8% YoY
Shares of Kwality Pharmaceuticals jumped more than 20% following a strong first-quarter performance, with net profit more than doubling year-on-year. The company reported broad-based improvement across revenue and operating profit during the quarter. The stock is trading at Rs 3,134 apiece on NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 2,611.8, around 12.30 p.m.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Ramco Industries Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Ramco Industries profit rises 32% on one-time gain
RAMCO INDUSTRIES - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit up 31.9% to Rs 86.6 crore Vs Rs 65.6 crore YoY
- Revenue up15.5% to Rs 614 crore Vs Rs 532 crore YoY
- One-Time Gain Of Rs 9 crore In Q1
- EBITDA rises 54.7% to Rs 105 crore Vs Rs 68 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 17.1% Vs 12.8% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: EV demand outpaces supply
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Are two-wheelers keeping up with EV demand?
Every company described capacity, not demand, as the binding constraint. Hero MotoCorp's Chitale said EV channel inventory had fallen to "two to three days," calling it proof of pent-up demand, with capacity set to triple to 45,000 units a month by financial year-end.
TVS's K.N. Radhakrishnan said the company was "moving to 50,000-plus" EV capacity from 40,000 currently. Bajaj's Chetak scooter has turned EBITDA-positive, and joint managing director Rakesh Sharma said "demand continues to remain ahead of our ability to supply," with store count set to expand toward 1,000 outlets.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Premiumisation Trend
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Premiumisation has become a multi-front contest for two-wheelers
Each company is chasing the same aspirational buyer through a different route. Hero is leaning on its Dakar Rally programme, with new premium business head Anuj Dua telling analysts the investment had made Hero "a clear winner in that mind space." Bajaj is building around KTM and Triumph, which management said "now lead the adventure category in India."
TVS has gone furthest structurally, investing roughly Rs 2,500 crore in Norton Motorcycles, whose Atlas range targets what CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan called "adventure and sport-touring segments." Royal Enfield is defending its turf through events rather than acquisitions, with CEO B. Govindarajan pledging to expand "experiential marketing around the Himalayan."
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Two-wheelers' entry-level segment under pressure
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Why is the entry-level segment is under pressure?
Bajaj Auto was the most direct about this. Joint managing director Rakesh Sharma said the 100cc segment's share of the motorcycle market has fallen from 55% to around 46% over five to seven years, and that Bajaj would rather cede ground than compete purely on price, noting the company wants to "participate in it at our own terms."
Hero MotoCorp described a similar pattern, with Vahan market share down roughly 150 basis points year-on-year despite 23% volume growth, but chose the opposite response, cutting prices on select HF Deluxe variants. CEO Harshavardhan Chitale said the early signs were "very, very positive." TVS Motor's call did not flag entry-level weakness at all.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Q1 analysis of India's two-wheelers
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: India's four largest two-wheeler makers reported their strongest-ever first quarters this earnings season. But the substance of their analyst calls, held between 21 and 29 July, revealed more than headline numbers.
Read together, the transcripts of Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors), Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor point to a set of shared bets, shared anxieties and a few sharply different strategic choices heading into the second half of FY27. READ MORE HERE
The four analysts calls describe an industry more confident about its medium-term trajectory than it has been in years, but also more exposed to simultaneous pressures: a bifurcating customer base, a capital-intensive EV transition, volatile input costs and a compressed window to convert investment into festive-season sales.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Key Companies To Watch On Aug. 10
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: More than 250 companies are set to report their April-June earnings on Aug. 10 as the Q1 FY27 earnings season gathers pace.. Investors will be assessing sales growth, profits and margins while looking for signs of changing demand conditions.
Company's remarks could prove to be important, particularly regarding the outlook for consumption, raw material expenses, and supply chain stability. Management commentary on global economic pressures, demand and emerging challenges will also offer clues about the outlook for the coming quarters.
Several companies have also scheduled earnings calls to discuss the Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.
Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch
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Vodafone Idea: Subscriber trends, ARPU, 4G/5G rollout, capex and funding plans.
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Info Edge: Billings and revenue growth across recruitment and other businesses, operating margins and outlook.
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Bharat Forge: Order inflows, industrial and export business performance, EBITDA margins and automotive demand.
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Wockhardt: Revenue growth, R&D expenditure, export performance, debt reduction and FY27 business outlook.
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Bosch: Auto component demand, mobility solutions growth, operating margins and supply-chain commentary.
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KEC International: Order book expansion, execution pace, working capital management and infrastructure demand.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Over 200+ companies to declare June quarter earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: At least 250 companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday marking a busy start to the week. Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on major companies such as Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Copper, Bosch, Bombay Dyeing, Gland Pharma, and more. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Monday, Aug. 10 2026.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on Aug. 10, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Copper, Info Edge, KEC International and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
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