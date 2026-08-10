Q1 Results Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Profit Falls 47%, Bharat Forge Misses Estimates, Gland Pharma Revenue Rises 20%

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Bharat Forge reports net loss on one-time charge over German unit restructuring

Bharat Forge Ltd. reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 90 crore for the June quarter, against a profit of Rs 284 crore a year earlier, after the company recognised a one-time loss of about Rs 358 crore. Revenue rose 18.7% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 5.5%, although the operating margin narrowed.

The net loss was significantly below the Street estimate of a Rs 363 crore profit. Revenue at Rs 4,640 crore was broadly in line with the estimate of Rs 4,659 crore, while EBITDA at Rs 710 crore missed the estimate of Rs 809 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 15.3%, against an estimate of 17.4%.

ALSO READ: Bharat Forge Swings To Loss In Q1 On One-Time Charge Over Germany Unit Restructuring

Bharat Forge (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net loss at Rs 90 crore versus profit of Rs 284 crore.

Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 4,640 crore versus Rs 3,909 crore.

EBITDA up 5.5% at Rs 710 crore versus Rs 673 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.3% versus 17.2%.

The board approved fundraising plans. Bharat Forge will raise upto Rs 2,500 crore via equity and debt. The Kalyani Group-company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 358 crore in the quarter. The charge was linked mainly to restructuring at its German subsidiary Bharat Forge CDP GmbH, which is facing market challenges and cost disadvantages.

The subsidiary recorded incidental restructuring expenses of Rs 26.7 crore and a restructuring provision of Rs 330.4 crore during the quarter. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,640 crore from Rs 3,909 crore a year earlier. The company reported an operating margin of 15.05% for the quarter, compared with 17.13% in the year-ago period.

Bharat Forge Management Says: