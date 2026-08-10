Q1 Results Today: Vodafone Idea, Info Edge, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Copper Among 250+ Companies To Announce Earnings

More than 250 companies are set to report their April-June earnings on Aug. 10 as the Q1 FY27 earnings season gathers pace.. Investors will be assessing sales growth, profits and margins while looking for signs of changing demand conditions.

Company commentary could prove equally important, particularly regarding the outlook for consumption, raw material expenses, and supply chain stability. Management commentary on global economic pressures, demand and emerging challenges will also offer clues about the outlook for the coming quarters.

Several companies have also scheduled earnings calls to discuss the Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

Vodafone Idea : Subscriber trends, ARPU, 4G/5G rollout, capex and funding plans.

Info Edge: Billings and revenue growth across recruitment and other businesses, operating margins and outlook.

Bharat Forge : Order inflows, industrial and export business performance, EBITDA margins and automotive demand.

Wockhardt : Revenue growth, R&D expenditure, export performance, debt reduction and FY27 business outlook.

Bosch : Auto component demand, mobility solutions growth, operating margins and supply-chain commentary.

KEC International: Order book expansion, execution pace, working capital management and infrastructure demand.

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Full List Of Companies Announcing Q1 FY27 Results On Aug. 10

Here's the full list of companies scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 10, organised by sector:

Consumer, Retail, Food & Hospitality

Asian Hotels (North)

The Byke Hospitality

Craftroot Retail

Dollar Industries

Liberty Shoes

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers

Ovobel Foods

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries

Redtape

Rupa & Company

Speciality Restaurants

Lehar Footwears

Advit Jewels

UVS Hospitality And Services

Textiles, Paper, Packaging & Building Products

Acknit Industries

Amin Tannery

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills

Ballarpur Industries

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company

Caprihans India

Carysil

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals

GTN Textiles

Kanishk Steel Industries

Kiran Syntex

K.P.R. Mill

Lahoti Overseas

Omtex Industries India

Patspin India

Polylink Polymers India

Promact Plastics

Sheshadri Industries

Shantai Industries

Super Tannery

Trident Texofab

United Polyfab Gujarat

Uttam Sugar Mills

Vardhman Polytex

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Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Chemicals

Apollo Ingredients

AstraZeneca Pharma India

Concord Drugs

DMCC Speciality Chemicals

Gland Pharma

Haryana Leather Chemicals

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Ind-Swift Laboratories

India Gelatine & Chemicals

Indo Borax & Chemicals

Jubilant Pharmova

Kimia Biosciences

Kwality Pharmaceuticals

Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute

Lyka Labs

Smruthi Organics

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

Tarsons Products

TGV Sraac

Transchem

Unique Organics

Valiant Laboratories

Windlas Biotech

Wockhardt

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services

Financial Services

Abans Financial Services

Aryaman Capital Markets

Challani Capital

Choice International

Chartered Capital & Investment

Cil Securities

DB International Stock Brokers

Dharani Finance

Fusion Finance

Gilada Finance & Investments

Global Capital Markets

Gujarat Credit Corporation

Gujarat State Financial Corporation

Haryana Capfin

HB Leasing & Finance Company

HB Portfolio

JMJ Fintech

Jupiter Industries & Leasing

Kalpa Commercial

KBS India

Ken Financial Services

Khandwala Securities

Lerthai Finance

Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate

Dilip Buildcon

Embassy Developments

Energy Development Company

Gammon India

Garuda Construction and Engineering

GCCL Construction & Realities

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects

Genus Prime Infra

GHV Infra Projects

Kolte-Patil Developers

Laser Power & Infra

Engineering, Manufacturing & Industrial

Adarsh Plant Protect

Amalgamated Electricity Company

Advance Metering Technology

Bajaj Steel Industries

Bansal Roofing Products

Camex

Cosmo Ferrites

Ecoboard Industries

Ecoplast

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries

Garware Offshore Services

GFL

Hindustan Copper

Auto & Auto Components

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

Bharat Forge

Bosch

Lumax Auto Technologies

LGB Forge

NDR Auto Components

Talbros Automotive Components

Veedol Corporation

Defence, Electronics & Technology

Adcounty Media India

Astra Microwave Products

Atcom Technologies

CMS Info Systems

EKI Energy Services

Exicom Tele-Systems

Ideaforge Technology

Millennium Online Solutions ( India )

Logistics & Waste Management

Antony Waste Handling Cell

Eco Recycling

Glottis

Infrastructure & Engineering

KEC International

KSH International

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems

Hospitality & Tourism

India Tourism Development Corporation

Agriculture

Cropster Agro

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India

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