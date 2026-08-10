Q1 Results Today: Vodafone Idea, Info Edge, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Copper Among 250+ Companies To Announce Earnings

More than 250 companies are set to report their April-June earnings on Aug. 10 as the Q1 FY27 earnings season gathers pace.. Investors will be assessing sales growth, profits and margins while looking for signs of changing demand conditions.
Company commentary could prove equally important, particularly regarding the outlook for consumption, raw material expenses, and supply chain stability. Management commentary on global economic pressures, demand and emerging challenges will also offer clues about the outlook for the coming quarters.
Several companies have also scheduled earnings calls to discuss the Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.
Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch
Vodafone Idea: Subscriber trends, ARPU, 4G/5G rollout, capex and funding plans.
Info Edge: Billings and revenue growth across recruitment and other businesses, operating margins and outlook.
Bharat Forge: Order inflows, industrial and export business performance, EBITDA margins and automotive demand.
Wockhardt: Revenue growth, R&D expenditure, export performance, debt reduction and FY27 business outlook.
Bosch: Auto component demand, mobility solutions growth, operating margins and supply-chain commentary.
KEC International: Order book expansion, execution pace, working capital management and infrastructure demand.
ALSO READ: Kaynes Technology Says A 'Global Player' Wants Entire PCB Capacity Ahead Of Production Launch
Full List Of Companies Announcing Q1 FY27 Results On Aug. 10
Here's the full list of companies scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 10, organised by sector:
Consumer, Retail, Food & Hospitality
Asian Hotels (North)
The Byke Hospitality
Craftroot Retail
Dollar Industries
Liberty Shoes
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
Ovobel Foods
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries
Redtape
Rupa & Company
Speciality Restaurants
Lehar Footwears
Advit Jewels
UVS Hospitality And Services
Textiles, Paper, Packaging & Building Products
Acknit Industries
Amin Tannery
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
Ballarpur Industries
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
Caprihans India
Carysil
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals
GTN Textiles
Kanishk Steel Industries
Kiran Syntex
K.P.R. Mill
Lahoti Overseas
Omtex Industries India
Patspin India
Polylink Polymers India
Promact Plastics
Sheshadri Industries
Shantai Industries
Super Tannery
Trident Texofab
United Polyfab Gujarat
Uttam Sugar Mills
Vardhman Polytex
ALSO READ: Axis Bank Signals More Scope For Workforce Reduction After 3,100 Employee Decline In FY26
Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Chemicals
Apollo Ingredients
AstraZeneca Pharma India
Concord Drugs
DMCC Speciality Chemicals
Gland Pharma
Haryana Leather Chemicals
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Ind-Swift Laboratories
India Gelatine & Chemicals
Indo Borax & Chemicals
Jubilant Pharmova
Kimia Biosciences
Kwality Pharmaceuticals
Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute
Lyka Labs
Smruthi Organics
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
Tarsons Products
TGV Sraac
Transchem
Unique Organics
Valiant Laboratories
Windlas Biotech
Wockhardt
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
Financial Services
Abans Financial Services
Aryaman Capital Markets
Challani Capital
Choice International
Chartered Capital & Investment
Cil Securities
DB International Stock Brokers
Dharani Finance
Fusion Finance
Gilada Finance & Investments
Global Capital Markets
Gujarat Credit Corporation
Gujarat State Financial Corporation
Haryana Capfin
HB Leasing & Finance Company
HB Portfolio
JMJ Fintech
Jupiter Industries & Leasing
Kalpa Commercial
KBS India
Ken Financial Services
Khandwala Securities
Lerthai Finance
Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate
Dilip Buildcon
Embassy Developments
Energy Development Company
Gammon India
Garuda Construction and Engineering
GCCL Construction & Realities
GCCL Infrastructure & Projects
Genus Prime Infra
GHV Infra Projects
Kolte-Patil Developers
Laser Power & Infra
Engineering, Manufacturing & Industrial
Adarsh Plant Protect
Amalgamated Electricity Company
Advance Metering Technology
Bajaj Steel Industries
Bansal Roofing Products
Camex
Cosmo Ferrites
Ecoboard Industries
Ecoplast
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
Garware Offshore Services
GFL
Hindustan Copper
Auto & Auto Components
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
Bharat Forge
Bosch
Lumax Auto Technologies
LGB Forge
NDR Auto Components
Talbros Automotive Components
Veedol Corporation
Defence, Electronics & Technology
Adcounty Media India
Astra Microwave Products
Atcom Technologies
CMS Info Systems
EKI Energy Services
Exicom Tele-Systems
Ideaforge Technology
Millennium Online Solutions ( India )
Logistics & Waste Management
- Antony Waste Handling Cell
- Eco Recycling
- Glottis
Infrastructure & Engineering
- KEC International
- KSH International
- Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
Hospitality & Tourism
- India Tourism Development Corporation
Agriculture
- Cropster Agro
- Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.