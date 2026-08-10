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Q1 Results Today: Vodafone Idea, Info Edge, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Copper Among 250+ Companies To Announce Earnings

More than 250 companies, including Vodafone Idea, Info Edge and Bharat Forge, will report Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 10 as earnings season gains pace.

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Q1 Results Today: Vodafone Idea, Info Edge, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Copper Among 250+ Companies To Announce Earnings
Vodafone Idea, Info Edge and Bharat Forge, will report Q1 FY27 results today
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More than 250 companies are set to report their April-June earnings on Aug. 10 as the Q1 FY27 earnings season gathers pace.. Investors will be assessing sales growth, profits and margins while looking for signs of changing demand conditions.

Company commentary could prove equally important, particularly regarding the outlook for consumption, raw material expenses, and supply chain stability. Management commentary on global economic pressures, demand and emerging challenges will also offer clues about the outlook for the coming quarters.

Several companies have also scheduled earnings calls to discuss the Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts. 

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

  • Vodafone Idea: Subscriber trends, ARPU, 4G/5G rollout, capex and funding plans.

  • Info Edge: Billings and revenue growth across recruitment and other businesses, operating margins and outlook.

  • Bharat Forge: Order inflows, industrial and export business performance, EBITDA margins and automotive demand.

  • Wockhardt: Revenue growth, R&D expenditure, export performance, debt reduction and FY27 business outlook.

  • Bosch: Auto component demand, mobility solutions growth, operating margins and supply-chain commentary.

  • KEC International: Order book expansion, execution pace, working capital management and infrastructure demand.

ALSO READ: Kaynes Technology Says A 'Global Player' Wants Entire PCB Capacity Ahead Of Production Launch

Full List Of Companies Announcing Q1 FY27 Results On Aug. 10

Here's the full list of companies scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 10, organised by sector:

Consumer, Retail, Food & Hospitality

  • Asian Hotels (North)

  • The Byke Hospitality

  • Craftroot Retail

  • Dollar Industries

  • Liberty Shoes

  • Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers

  • Ovobel Foods

  • Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries

  • Redtape

  • Rupa & Company

  • Speciality Restaurants

  • Lehar Footwears

  • Advit Jewels

  • UVS Hospitality And Services

Textiles, Paper, Packaging & Building Products

  • Acknit Industries

  • Amin Tannery

  • Bannari Amman Spinning Mills

  • Ballarpur Industries

  • Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company

  • Caprihans India

  • Carysil

  • Dharani Sugars & Chemicals

  • GTN Textiles

  • Kanishk Steel Industries

  • Kiran Syntex

  • K.P.R. Mill

  • Lahoti Overseas

  • Omtex Industries India

  • Patspin India

  • Polylink Polymers India

  • Promact Plastics

  • Sheshadri Industries

  • Shantai Industries

  • Super Tannery

  • Trident Texofab

  • United Polyfab Gujarat

  • Uttam Sugar Mills

  • Vardhman Polytex

ALSO READ: Axis Bank Signals More Scope For Workforce Reduction After 3,100 Employee Decline In FY26

Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Chemicals

  • Apollo Ingredients

  • AstraZeneca Pharma India

  • Concord Drugs

  • DMCC Speciality Chemicals

  • Gland Pharma

  • Haryana Leather Chemicals

  • IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

  • Ind-Swift Laboratories

  • India Gelatine & Chemicals

  • Indo Borax & Chemicals

  • Jubilant Pharmova

  • Kimia Biosciences

  • Kwality Pharmaceuticals

  • Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute

  • Lyka Labs

  • Smruthi Organics

  • Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

  • Tarsons Products

  • TGV Sraac

  • Transchem

  • Unique Organics

  • Valiant Laboratories

  • Windlas Biotech

  • Wockhardt

  • Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services

Financial Services

  • Abans Financial Services

  • Aryaman Capital Markets

  • Challani Capital

  • Choice International

  • Chartered Capital & Investment

  • Cil Securities

  • DB International Stock Brokers

  • Dharani Finance

  • Fusion Finance

  • Gilada Finance & Investments

  • Global Capital Markets

  • Gujarat Credit Corporation

  • Gujarat State Financial Corporation

  • Haryana Capfin

  • HB Leasing & Finance Company

  • HB Portfolio

  • JMJ Fintech

  • Jupiter Industries & Leasing

  • Kalpa Commercial

  • KBS India

  • Ken Financial Services

  • Khandwala Securities

  • Lerthai Finance

Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate

  • Dilip Buildcon

  • Embassy Developments

  • Energy Development Company

  • Gammon India

  • Garuda Construction and Engineering

  • GCCL Construction & Realities

  • GCCL Infrastructure & Projects

  • Genus Prime Infra

  • GHV Infra Projects

  • Kolte-Patil Developers

  • Laser Power & Infra

Engineering, Manufacturing & Industrial

  • Adarsh Plant Protect

  • Amalgamated Electricity Company

  • Advance Metering Technology

  • Bajaj Steel Industries

  • Bansal Roofing Products

  • Camex

  • Cosmo Ferrites

  • Ecoboard Industries

  • Ecoplast

  • Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries

  • Garware Offshore Services

  • GFL

  • Hindustan Copper

Auto & Auto Components

  • Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

  • Bharat Forge

  • Bosch

  • Lumax Auto Technologies

  • LGB Forge

  • NDR Auto Components

  • Talbros Automotive Components

  • Veedol Corporation

Defence, Electronics & Technology

  • Adcounty Media India

  • Astra Microwave Products

  • Atcom Technologies

  • CMS Info Systems

  • EKI Energy Services

  • Exicom Tele-Systems

  • Ideaforge Technology

  • Millennium Online Solutions ( India )

Logistics & Waste Management

  • Antony Waste Handling Cell
  • Eco Recycling
  • Glottis

Infrastructure & Engineering

  • KEC International
  • KSH International
  • Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems

Hospitality & Tourism

  • India Tourism Development Corporation

Agriculture

  • Cropster Agro
  • Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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