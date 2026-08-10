Inox Wind Share Price Falls Nearly 5% After Q1 Net Profit Slumps 59%

Shares of Inox Wind fell nearly 5% in early trade on Monday after the wind energy company reported a sharp drop in June quarter earnings.

At around 9:50 am, the stock was trading 5.2% lower at Rs 73.96 on the NSE, compared with its previous close of Rs 78.

The decline came after Inox Wind posted a 58.5% year-on-year fall in net profit to Rs 44 crore for the June quarter. Revenue slipped only marginally, suggesting the weaker earnings were driven by pressure on margins.

Inox Wind Q1 Revenue Declines

Inox Wind's revenue from operations declined 1.5% year-on-year to Rs 814 crore in the June quarter. The marginal revenue decline indicates that the company's top line remained broadly stable compared with the same period last year.

However, the fall in revenue was followed by a sharper contraction in operating profitability. This indicates the company's Ebitda performance during the quarter.

Ebitda declined 16.9% year-on-year to Rs 152.4 crore in the June quarter. Ebitda margin narrowed to 18.7%, compared with the corresponding period last year.

The decline in Ebitda and contraction in margin are key factors investors are likely to monitor as the company moves through the rest of the financial year. While revenue remained relatively resilient, the sharper decline in operating profit indicates that profitability remained under pressure during the quarter.

This in turn took a toll on the consolidated net profit, which declined to Rs 44 crore for the quarter ended June, down 58.5% from Rs 106 crore a year earlier.

Also Read: Inox Wind Q1 Results: Profit Slumps 59% As Margins Shrink, Revenue Declines

Stock Movement

The stock has been falling over a prolonged period and not just today. It has lost over 47% over a year, while close to 40% in 2026 itself.

Inox Wind shares even declined over 10% in the past month, which also includes today's fall.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 32.32 times, and commands a market cap of around Rs 12,811.43 crore as at the end of the preceding trading session.

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