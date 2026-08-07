Inox Wind Q1 Results: Profit Slumps 59% As Margins Shrink, Revenue Declines

Inox Wind Ltd. reported a sharp decline in its June-quarter earnings, with consolidated net profit falling nearly 59% year-on-year as operating margins contracted and revenue remained under pressure.

The wind energy solutions provider posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 44 crore for the quarter ended June, down 58.5% from Rs 106 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations slipped 1.5% to Rs 814 crore, compared with Rs 826 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating muted topline performance during the period.

Operating performance also weakened. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 16.9% year-on-year to Rs 152.4 crore from Rs 183.5 crore.

Consequently, EBITDA margin narrowed to 18.7% from 22.2% a year ago, reflecting pressure on profitability.

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The decline in margins weighed on the company's bottom line despite only a marginal fall in revenue, suggesting higher costs and weaker operating leverage during the quarter.

The results mark a softer start to the financial year for Inox Wind after a period of improving business momentum driven by rising demand for renewable energy projects.

Investors are likely to monitor the company's order execution, project commissioning and margin trajectory in the coming quarters as India's wind energy sector continues to benefit from the country's clean energy push.

The stock is also expected to remain in focus as the market assesses whether the quarter's profitability pressure is temporary or indicative of broader operational challenges.

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