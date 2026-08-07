Titan Q1 Results: Profit Soars 63% To Beat Estimates; Revenue Tops Rs 21,300 Crore

Titan Company reported a 63% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,777 crore for the June quarter, beating the estimated Rs 1,392 crore, as strong operating performance drove earnings higher.

Consolidated revenue rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 21,356 crore, slightly below the estimated Rs 21,451 crore.

EBITDA climbed 58% year-on-year to Rs 2,890 crore, significantly ahead of the Rs 2,240-crore estimate. The EBITDA margin expanded to 13.5% from 11.1% a year ago, also beating the estimated 10.4%.

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Titan's jewellery business remained the key growth driver. Revenue from the segment rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 19,002 crore, while EBIT jumped 68% to Rs 2,360 crore.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,091 crore and revenue of Rs 16,253 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,830 crore during the same period.

The results highlight a sharp improvement in Titan's profitability, with EBITDA growth outpacing revenue growth during the quarter. The jewellery business continued to contribute significantly to the company's overall performance.

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Titan Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Profit up 63% at Rs 1,777 crore versus Rs 1,091 crore (vs Estimate of Rs 1,392 crore)

Revenue up 29% at Rs 21,356 crore versus Rs 16,253 crore (vs Estimate of Rs 21,451 crore)

Ebitda up 58% at Rs 2,890 crore versus Rs 1,830 crore (vs Estimate of Rs 2,240 crore)

Ebitda Margin at 13.5% versus 11.1% (vs Estimate of 10.4%)

Jewellery Biz Revenue up 30% at Rs 19,002 crore

Jewellery Biz EBIT up 68% at Rs 2,360 crore

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