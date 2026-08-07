Titan Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Titan Company is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 7, with investors expected to closely watch jewellery demand, margin trends and management commentary after the company reported robust revenue growth during the quarter. While higher gold coin sales likely supported the top line, analysts expect the product mix to weigh on profitability.

Here's everything investors should know before Titan announces its Q1 FY27 earnings.

Follow our Q1 Results Live Updates for real-time earnings announcements, key highlights, and market reaction.

Titan Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 14, Titan Company stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Aug. 7 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing did not contain details regarding the declaration of an interim dividend.

“The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs 15.00 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each of the Company which shall be paid within seven days from the conclusion of the 42nd Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company,” the company said while announcing its Q4FY26 results.

Titan Q1 Business Update

Titan Company Ltd. posted a strong business update for the first quarter of FY2026-27, with its consumer businesses recording nearly 39% year-on-year growth.

The Tata Group company added 77 new stores during the quarter, taking its consolidated retail network to 3,806 stores across India.

The jewellery business, Titan's largest revenue contributor, posted 39% year-on-year growth. The watches and wearables division recorded 23% growth.

Titan Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. IST to discuss its Q1FY27 performance with investors and analysts.

Titan Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors and analysts are expected to closely monitor these key metrics when Titan Company reports its Q1FY27 earnings:

Jewellery EBIT margin

Tanishq same-store sales growth

Gross margin

Gold coin contribution

Wedding demand

Studded jewellery mix

International business

CaratLane performance

EyeCare business

Inventory

Guidance

Titan Share Price Performance

Titan shares are trading near their 52-week high, reflecting optimism ahead of the earnings announcement.

Shares of Titan Company have risen 0.98% over the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has gained 8.95%, while it has advanced 19.83% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 20.51%, and it has surged 46.63% over the past one year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,944.05 apiece on the NSE on Aug. 4, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,303.10 apiece on Sept. 26, 2025.

Titan Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company was closed for designated persons starting June 23, 2026, and will remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of the Q1FY27 financial results.

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Titan Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Titan Company reported a 46.14% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 20,300 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 13,891 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated profit after tax jumped 35.36% YoY to Rs 1,179 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 871 crore in Q4FY25.

Investors will closely watch whether Titan can sustain its strong revenue momentum while protecting margins amid elevated gold prices. Management's commentary on festive demand, jewellery consumption and expansion plans will also be key triggers for the stock.

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