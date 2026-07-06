Titan Q1 Update: Domestic Business Up 37% As Tata Firm Adds 77 Stores; Jewellery Arm Grows 39%

Titan Company Ltd. posted a strong business update for the first quarter of FY2026-27, with its consumer businesses recording nearly 39% year-on-year growth.

The Tata Group company added 77 new stores during the quarter, taking its consolidated retail network to 3,806 stores across India.

The jewellery business, Titan's largest revenue contributor, posted 39% year-on-year growth. The watches and wearables division recorded 23% growth.

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The eyecare business delivered 23% growth, whereas the emerging businesses segment—including fragrances, women's bags and wearables—grew 19%, reflecting increasing consumer acceptance across newer categories.

Within the jewellery portfolio, CaratLane reported 42% growth.

The quarterly business update offers an early indication of Titan's operating performance ahead of its detailed financial results, suggesting resilient consumer demand and sustained retail expansion despite a challenging consumption environment.

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