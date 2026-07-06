Annurag Batra Receives Special Award For Contribution To Media By Union Tourism Minister

Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the exchange4media Group, has been conferred a Special Award in recognition of his enduring contribution to India's media and experiential economy. The honour was presented by Union Tourism Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.



The recognition acknowledges Dr Batra's more than two-and-a-half-decade contribution to building institutions, platforms and professional communities that have chronicled, convened and shaped conversations across India's media, advertising, marketing, events, technology and business ecosystems.

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Receiving the honour, Dr Annurag Batra said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. The Indian events and experiential economy has emerged as a powerful engine of business, culture and innovation, and I am grateful to have contributed to its evolution. This recognition motivates us to continue building meaningful communities and conversations that create lasting impact.”



A first-generation entrepreneur, media leader, institution builder and investor, Dr Batra has played a significant role in the evolution of India's modern media and business information ecosystem. His work has extended beyond publishing to the creation of influential industry communities, leadership platforms, awards, conferences and intellectual properties that connect decision-makers across sectors and help shape industry discourse.



Dr Batra founded the exchange4media Group more than 26 years ago and built it into one of India's most influential media, advertising and marketing industry platforms. Under his leadership, the Group has established a portfolio of publications and brands including exchange4media.com, samachar4media.com, IMPACT and Pitch, among others.



Over the years, the exchange4media Group has also created more than 50 large-scale industry forums, awards and intellectual properties, bringing together leaders from advertising, broadcasting, digital media, marketing, communications, public relations, technology, experiential marketing and the creator economy. These platforms have played an important role in recognising professional excellence, creating industry benchmarks, nurturing emerging leadership and enabling dialogue on the forces reshaping India's communications economy.



In 2013, Dr Batra acquired BW Businessworld and subsequently led its transformation from a legacy business magazine into a diversified, technology-enabled, 360-degree media organisation spanning print, digital, video, events, research and professional communities. Under his stewardship, BW Businessworld has expanded its presence across specialist domains including marketing, healthcare, education, hospitality, technology, sustainability, legal affairs, governance and other sectors central to India's growth story.



The transformation of BW Businessworld has reflected Dr Batra's broader leadership philosophy: that modern media organisations must move beyond conventional publishing to become platforms for knowledge, networks, communities and institutional influence. Through a growing portfolio of specialist B2B communities, the organisation has sought to connect policy, enterprise, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership.



Dr Batra's standing also extends to the international media community. In 2024, he was elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the global organisation associated with the International Emmy Awards. His membership placed him within an international network of senior television and media leaders.



Further strengthening India's engagement with the global television community, Dr Batra hosted the semi-final round of judging for the International Emmy Awards in New Delhi in 2024. He again hosted a semi-final judging round for the International Emmy Awards in 2025, reinforcing his role in connecting Indian media leadership with global institutions and conversations.



His international engagement reflects a wider role as a bridge between Indian enterprise and global leadership networks. Over the years, Dr Batra has participated in and contributed to conversations on media transformation, entrepreneurship, technology, leadership and India's growth story across prominent national and international forums. His engagement with global academic and leadership institutions has further strengthened his position as an advocate for India's entrepreneurial and intellectual capabilities.



Beyond media entrepreneurship, Dr Batra has made a sustained contribution to management education and institution building. An alumnus of the Management Development Institute (MDI), he served on the institute's Board of Governors from January 2020 to June 2024, becoming the first graduate of its flagship PGPM programme to hold the position. His association with management education has reflected a long-standing commitment to strengthening the interface between academia, enterprise and leadership.



Dr Batra has also emerged as a mentor and supporter of entrepreneurs and new-age ventures. Through his investments and engagement with emerging companies, he has backed entrepreneurial ideas across media, technology and consumer-facing sectors. His approach has combined institution building with mentorship, enabling younger entrepreneurs and professionals to gain access to networks, strategic guidance and industry platforms.



Across his career, Dr Batra has consistently advocated the philosophy of “Content, Connect and Context”—the belief that lasting influence is created when credible information is combined with meaningful relationships and a deep understanding of the environment in which industries and institutions operate. This philosophy has shaped the editorial and community-building approach of both the exchange4media Group and BW Businessworld.



He is also widely recognised for building platforms that identify and celebrate leadership across generations. Through awards, rankings, leadership forums and sector-focused initiatives, the organisations under his stewardship have provided visibility to established leaders as well as emerging professionals, entrepreneurs, creators and change-makers.



Dr Batra's contribution to the experiential economy has been particularly significant. At a time when events, live experiences, professional communities and knowledge platforms have become central to brand building and business engagement, he has helped develop an ecosystem in which editorial credibility, industry convening and experiential platforms intersect. The large portfolio of conferences, awards, summits and leadership forums created under his stewardship has connected thousands of professionals and decision-makers across industries.

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His leadership journey represents the evolution of a modern Indian media entrepreneur into a broader institution builder—one whose influence spans journalism, business media, advertising, marketing, television, experiential platforms, management education, entrepreneurship and global media networks.



The Special Award presented by Union Tourism Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recognises this multi-dimensional contribution and Dr Batra's sustained role in strengthening India's media and experiential economy, building enduring professional communities and creating platforms that continue to influence industry discourse and leadership.

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