AI No Bubble? AMD Spikes 10% On Bullish Forecast; Micron, Nvidia Among Chip Stocks Rallying

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. soared as high as 10% to a high of $572.50 on Monday after receiving a sharp target price hike from Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider.

The wall street expert has boosted his 12-month outlook for the chip giant from $450 to a whopping $640, according to a note by the brokerage. MS has also retained its ‘Buy' rating for the stock. As of 12:32 p.m., the shares traded 8.6% higher at $561.49.

Semiconductor companies have bounced back from their previous session's rout with Micron rising as high as 4% to $1,019 and intel climbing 5% to $127.30. Shares of Jensen Huang-led Nvidia Corp. also rose as high as over 1% to $197.55.

This is a sharp recovery from Thursday's deep decline when AI-linked giants faced selloff at the hands of investors who felt jitters regarding high valuations and decided to book profits.

The decline followed reports that Meta Platforms may rent out excess AI computing capacity, fuelling concerns that the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure could eventually create oversupply. The development had prompted investors to reassess rich valuations across semiconductor stocks. Meta's stock extended gains and rose over 2% to $598.20 on July 6.

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