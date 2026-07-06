Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, LIC, BEL, Coal India, Uno Minda And Vedanta Power — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Coal India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy ITC Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Life Insurance Corp.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd. and Nirav Asher, head equity research analyst at Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Coal India (CMP: Rs 432.35)

Upadhyay: Hold

Risk-reward is in favour.

Hold the counter.

Maintain stoploss below Rs 428.

UNO Minda (CMP: Rs 1,138)

Asher: Avoid

A few of these auto ancillary stocks are looking pricey at the moment.

Choice is tilted towards Pricol.

Exciting from a growth perspective.

Vedanta Power (CMP: Rs 43.01 )

Asher: Hold

All these companies have a base in place.

Tend to build strongly above a strong base.

Good opportunity to look at such a stock.

Strong potential to grow into something big in the near future.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 7: Nifty Bulls Eye 24,600 Breakout As Q1 Business Updates Boost Sentiment

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 425.55)

Upadhyay: Hold

One can definitely hold the position for two months.

Keep a stoploss below Rs 410.

Expecting Rss 460-Rs 470 levels.

ITC (CMP: Rs 288.25)

Asher: Avoid

There are better bets at the FMCG space.

Why not look at Marico.

There better options.

Life Insurance Corp (CMP: Rs 429.10)

Upadhyay: Hold

Rangebound counter.

Trading below crucial resistance of Rs 450.

As long as prices are above Rs 420, one can hold the position.

Exit from the proximity of Rs 450.

ALSO READ: Manipal Hospitals IPO Gets SEBI Clearance | Profit Newsbreak Confirmed

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.