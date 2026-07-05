Corporate Actions This Week: Nestle India, JSW Cement, United Spirits, Dr Reddy's To Trade Ex-Dividend | Full List

Dividend, Stock Split, Bonus Issues This Week: The upcoming week brings a set of corporate actions, with record dates lined up for declared dividends and bonus issues. Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split must keenly look for these dates to ensure eligibility.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment, bonus shares, or stock split. The ex-date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the corporate action.

Companies in focus will be JSW Cement, Nestle India, United Spirits, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Axis Bank and Titan Company.

Here are coporate actions for the week -



Dividends This Week

DCM Shriram International, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Sundaram Finance and Cera Sanitaryware will trade ex-dividend on Monday, July 6.

Dodla Dairy, JSW Steel, LKP Securities and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 7.

Bliss GVS Pharma, Hannah Joseph Hospital, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure, Mphasis, United Spirits to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 8.

Harsha Engineers International, RPG Life Sciences, Sheela Foam and Titan Company will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, July 9.

On Friday, July 10, companies to trade ex-dividend are Apollo Tyres, Artemis Medicare Services, Axis Bank, Birlasoft, Computer Age Management Services, Control Print, D-Link (India), Dr Reddys Laboratories, Dynamic Cables, Geojit Financial Services, Grindwell Norton, Hindalco Industries, JK Cement, JSW Cement, Mahindra Logistics, Nestle India, The New India Assurance Company, Nilkamal, Orient Electric, PTL Enterprises, Rossari Biotech, Smartlink Holdings, Sobha, Welspun Living and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India.

ALSO READ: Mcap Of Six Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Surges Rs 1 Lakh Crore; Airtel, Bajaj Finance Top Winners

Stock Splits This Week

Gujarat Inject Kerala has fixed Wednesday, July 8 as the record date for a stock split from Rs 10 face value to Rs 1.

Friday, July 10 is the record date for Mangalam Worldwide's stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1.

ALSO READ: Bonus Shares This Week: Goldiam International, Hindustan Insulators — Check Record Dates



Bonus Issues This Week

Goldiam International has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3. The record date for the bonus issue is Friday, July 10.

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1. The record date for the bonus issue is Friday, July 10.

Other Corporate Actions

Majestic Research Services and Solutions will underatke resolution plan (suspension) on Wednesday, July 8.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.