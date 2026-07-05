Bonus Shares This Week: Goldiam International, Hindustan Insulators — Check Record Dates

Only a few days left till the earnings season commences for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. There is not much bustle on the corporate actions front, especially in terms of bonus share issues.

Two companies, namely Goldiam International Ltd. and Hindustan Insulators & Industries Ltd. have announced record dates for their respective share allotments for this week.

A record date is the cut-off date fixed by a company to determine shareholders eligible to receive bonus shares, investors eyeing any corporate action must pay close attention to the record dates.

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To become eligible for bonus shares, investors need to own the shares before the ex-date. Since Indian equity markets follow the T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares at least one trading day before the record date is typically necessary to qualify.

Goldiam International's 1:3 Bonus Issue

Goldiam International will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3, meaning eligible shareholders will receive one bonus shares for every three existing share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders has been set as July 10, 2026.

Hindustan Insulators's 2:1 Bonus Issue

Hindustan Insulators has also announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1. Shareholders holding shares of the company as on the record date of July 10, 2026 will be entitled to receive two bonus shares for every one existing share held.

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