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Iran To Impose Service Fees On Strait of Hormuz Transit, Offers 'Special Treatment' To Allies

Iran will impose maritime service fees in the Strait of Hormuz after a 60-day toll-free period, offering preferential treatment to friendly nations. The US has opposed the move, warning it could threaten free navigation and global energy flows.

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Iran To Impose Service Fees On Strait of Hormuz Transit, Offers 'Special Treatment' To Allies
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically sensitive chokepoints
  • Iran will impose new maritime fees for commercial vessels after a 60-day toll-free period
  • Preferential treatment will be given to countries friendly to Iran in the Strait of Hormuz
  • The US opposes Iran's fees, stressing the Strait must remain open and free for navigation
What happens if a ship refuses to pay these new transit fees?

Iran has confirmed that it will introduce new maritime service fees for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz after a 60-day toll-free period, while offering preferential treatment to countries it considers friendly, in a move that has heightened geopolitical tensions over one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

ALSO READ: Tankers U-Turn In Hormuz, With Some Taking Iran Route Instead

According to Iranian officials, the decision follows a temporary US-Iran arrangement that allowed free passage through the strategic waterway, which carries around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Iranian Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said, quoted NDTV, “These new arrangements will concern guaranteeing the security of passage through the Strait of Hormuz, supervision of the passage of vessels... and also guaranteeing and dealing with the environmental consequences of the massive number of ships.”

Iran also indicated favourable terms to nations maintaining friendly relations with Tehran. “We will definitely consider special treatment for the countries that were friendly to us and especially stood by us during the hard times,” he added. 

The announcement has drawn strong opposition from the United States, which maintains that the Strait of Hormuz is an international maritime passage that must remain open and free from unilateral restrictions or fees. US officials have rejected Iran's interpretation of the arrangement, warning that any attempt to impose mandatory charges could violate international norms on freedom of navigation.

Following a preliminary deal with the US to end the Middle East war, Iran lifted its Strait of Hormuz blockade. Ongoing negotiations aim to secure a permanent conflict settlement while discussions continue over freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Knows 'Who The Boss Is': Trump Ahead Of Possible White House Meeting

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically sensitive chokepoints, and any disruption or additional costs could significantly impact global energy prices, shipping routes, and supply chains.

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