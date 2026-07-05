Iran To Impose Service Fees On Strait of Hormuz Transit, Offers 'Special Treatment' To Allies

Iran has confirmed that it will introduce new maritime service fees for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz after a 60-day toll-free period, while offering preferential treatment to countries it considers friendly, in a move that has heightened geopolitical tensions over one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

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According to Iranian officials, the decision follows a temporary US-Iran arrangement that allowed free passage through the strategic waterway, which carries around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Iranian Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said, quoted NDTV, “These new arrangements will concern guaranteeing the security of passage through the Strait of Hormuz, supervision of the passage of vessels... and also guaranteeing and dealing with the environmental consequences of the massive number of ships.”

Iran also indicated favourable terms to nations maintaining friendly relations with Tehran. “We will definitely consider special treatment for the countries that were friendly to us and especially stood by us during the hard times,” he added.

The announcement has drawn strong opposition from the United States, which maintains that the Strait of Hormuz is an international maritime passage that must remain open and free from unilateral restrictions or fees. US officials have rejected Iran's interpretation of the arrangement, warning that any attempt to impose mandatory charges could violate international norms on freedom of navigation.

Following a preliminary deal with the US to end the Middle East war, Iran lifted its Strait of Hormuz blockade. Ongoing negotiations aim to secure a permanent conflict settlement while discussions continue over freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

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The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically sensitive chokepoints, and any disruption or additional costs could significantly impact global energy prices, shipping routes, and supply chains.

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