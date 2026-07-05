Water Levels In Mumbai Lakes Rise Sharply After Overnight Downpour; IMD Issues Red Alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released the latest water stock data across the seven key reservoirs of Mumbai, indicating that collective water levels have touched 13.19% of their total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres. It amounts to 1,90,989 million litres of water.

The seven lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. Their total capacity stands at 14.47 lakh million litres. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a 3.78% increase in the water stock in the reservoirs.

Upper Vaitarna has an overall useful capacity of 2,27,047 million litres and currently consists of 4.31% useful content. Modak Sagar is presently filled up to 26.82% of its total capacity of 1,28,925 million litres.

The water stock at Tansa is at 11.07% of its overall capacity of 145,080 million litres, while Middle Vaitarna is filled to 16.47% of its total 1,93,530 million litre capacity.

Bhatsa, the largest contributor to the city's water network with a total useful capacity of 7,17,037 million litres, is currently filled up to only 9.93%.

Vihar is currently filled up to 79.85% of its total capacity of 27,698 million litres, making it the most well-stocked reservoir at present in terms of percentage. Tulsi is also has a steady supply, currently filled to 65.37% of its overall 8,046-million litre capacity.

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Mumbai Rains Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai on Sunday, forecasting very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated locations. It also predicts occasional gusty winds reaching 55-65 kmph over the city and suburbs.

Track Mumbai Rains Live Updates Here

The city recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall at several locations in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday, with certain places receiving over 300 mm.

The highest rainfall of 310.6 mm was recorded at the Building Proposal Office in Vikhroli West, followed by Colaba Pumping Station (306.6 mm) and Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli (301.8 mm).

Locations receiving more than 200 mm included Malabar Hill, Mandavi Fire Station, Colaba, Memonwada Fire Station, Vikhroli Fire Station, Paspoli Municipal School in Powai, Bhandup Complex, Andheri Fire Station, Chakala Municipal School, Jogeshwari and Aarey Colony in Goregaon, according to BMC data.

Latest Weather Forecast

A red alert has been issued throughout the day on July 5 across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Sunday. Conditions are likely to improve on Monday with IMD issuing an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, although Palghar will continue to receive extremely heavy rainfall with IMD placing the district on red alert.

As per IMD's latest forecast, the rain bands are likely to move away from the city with situation improving further from Tuesday onwards with IMD placing Mumbai on yellow alert on July 7, with situation improving further on July 8 where the island city is expected to receive moderate rainfall.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: After Thane, Now BMC Orders School Closure Amid Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall

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