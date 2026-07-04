Mumbai Rains: After Thane, Now BMC Orders School Closure Amid Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges for the afternoon session on Saturday, July 4, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The BMC said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid worsening weather conditions. The civic body has also urged residents to remain indoors and venture outside only if absolutely necessary. Earlier in the day, authorities in Thane district announced a holiday for all anganwadis, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across all mediums in view of the weather warning.

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Heavy rain has continued to lash parts of Mumbai, with authorities closely monitoring the situation and preparedness measures across the city. Citizens have been advised to follow official updates and take necessary precautions during the period of intense rainfall.

The IMD issued the red alert for Mumbai, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during the day. Despite the late arrival of monsoon, the country's financial capital has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the beginning of this week.

Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday. As per the data shared by the BMC in the western suburbs, Bandra (H West ward office) recorded the highest rainfall at 150.6 mm, followed by Supari Tank, Bandra (146 mm) and Pali Chimbai, Bandra (143.2 mm).

In the island city, Parel received 141.8 mm, followed by Matunga-Dadar with 135.2 mm, Fort with 120.8 mm, Wadala with 118.3 mm and Lower Parel with 118 mm.

According to civic officials, public transport services, including suburban local trains, are operating normally, although passengers have complained of delays on the railway network.

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