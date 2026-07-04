Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Minted THIS Much On Opening Day; Check

Alpha has opened to a decent start at the Indian box office on its first day. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead, the action spy thriller witnessed steady growth in footfalls through the day, with the night shows recording the highest occupancy.

The film earned Rs 9.25 crore net on Day 1 from 7,534 shows across India. This takes its India gross collection to Rs 11.10 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 16.10 crore on its opening day.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall 20.40% Hindi occupancy on Friday. It opened with 9.92% occupancy during the morning shows, which gradually improved to 17.85% in the afternoon and 19.69% in the evening before peaking at 34.15% during the night shows, reflecting stronger evening and late-night footfalls.

Premium formats also recorded encouraging numbers. Hindi (ICE) registered an overall occupancy of 27.61%, while the lone Hindi (Dolby Cinema) show recorded an occupancy of 44%.

Among the major centres, Chennai and Lucknow recorded the highest overall occupancy at 28% each, followed by Hyderabad (24.8%), Bengaluru (24%) and the National Capital Region (23.5%). In contrast, Surat (10.5%) and Bhopal (10.8%) witnessed comparatively lower audience turnout.

Advance Booking

Alpha earned Rs 3.06 crore through advance bookings by selling nearly 90,000 tickets across India. The film performed best in PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, where it sold around 39,000 tickets and collected nearly Rs 1.50 crore gross. Online bookings also picked up in the final days, with BookMyShow ticket sales rising from around 16,000 on July 1 to over 54,000 on July 2.

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About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is an action spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The film follows a high-stakes espionage mission, with Alia and Sharvari leading the action as elite agents.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner with a reported budget of Rs 100 crore.

With the opening weekend underway, Alpha will now look to build on positive word of mouth and register strong growth over Saturday and Sunday to strengthen its box office performance.

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