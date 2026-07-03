Aamir Khan Ready For New Beginning? All About His Third Wedding With Gauri Spratt

Actor Aamir Khan will tie the knot with his long-term partner Gauri Spratt in a close, intimate ceremony on July 5 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor has confirmed the news by saying that it's going to be a close ceremony with only close friends and relatives.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Sppart is a professional based in Bengaluru who has familiar roots in both Indian and Irish. While she was largely kept out of the limelight, but gained media attention after Aamir named her as his better half on the occasion of his 60th birthday bash in March 2025.

The pair were together for about two years before tying the knot. Gauri is also a mother to a young son from a previous relationship.

Aamir Khan's Previous Marriages

This will be Aamir Khan's third marriage. His first marriage was to Reena Dutta in 1986, which ended in 2002. They had two children together, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

Aamir later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They had got separated in the year 2021. Their relationship continues to be good, and they are sharing the custody of their son Azad Rao Khan.

A Private Wedding Celebration

Aamir and Gauri have insisted that they want their wedding to be a low-key affair, and unlike most celebrity weddings, theirs is going to be a simple and private function. Aamir was quoted as saying that the wedding would be a family occasion and that they would like to receive the blessings of their friends and well-wishers. The wedding is eagerly awaited by fans of Aamir, who will see it as a new beginning for him.

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