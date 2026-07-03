Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Record Fresh Surge After Heavy Rain; Storage Nears 9%, IMD Issues Orange Alert

The combined water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes supplying drinking water has reached nearly 9% following heavy rainfall in the city and nearby districts. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the lakes now hold 1,29,309 million litres of water, or 8.93% of their total storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres. The stock was at 8.12% a day ago.

These lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar - are spread across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. They heavily depend on rainfall for recharge and had been declining in June due to delayed onset of southwest monsoon.

The data shared by BMC on X platform on Friday showed that Modak Sagar's level marginally increased to 22.64% of its 1,28,925 million litres capacity. Tansa Lake, which was nearly empty on June 30, has climbed to nearly 5% of its total storage capacity of 1,45,080 million litres. Middle Vaitarna also recorded a slight increase to 12.86%, while Upper Vaitarna continued to have no live storage.

Vihar Lake jumped to over 61% compared to 57.18% a day earlier. Tulsi Lake's storage also significantly increased in the past 24 hours to 39.43% of its capacity. Bhatsa lake jumped to 6.6% of its 7,17,037 million litres capacity.

Rainfall recorded in the catchment areas has helped improve water storage across seven lakes. The data showed that Tulsi and Vihar lakes recorded the highest rainfall among all reservoirs at 164 and 137 mm, respectively. The remaining lakes received between 36 mm to 73 mm rainfall, as per the BMC.

Weather In Mumbai:

Continuous rainfall has also brought down temperatures across Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more spells of rain in the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places, with isolated areas expected to receive extremely heavy rain and strong winds. During this period, temperatures are expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, the IMD predicted. It also issued an orange alert for the city till July 5 in the anticipation of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Track Mumbai Rains Live Updates Here

As per the BMC, Mumbai recorded widespread rainfall on Thursday, leading to issues such as waterlogging and traffic congestion. The data showed that in Mumbai city, Mandavi fire station recorded the highest rainfall at 150 mm between 8:00 a.m. on July 2 and 6 a.m. on July 3. During this period, Malpa Dongari Mun. School, Andhera station logged the highest rainfall in the western suburb at 136 mm rainfall. Paspoli Powai Mun. School, Powai recorded the highest rainfall in the eastern suburb at 124 mm.

In the coming days, other coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar and Raigad will also continue to see similar weather conditions. The IMD has issued orange and red alerts for Palghar and Thane till Sunday. Both districts will likely record very heavy rainfall during this period, but there is a very likely chance of “extreme” rainfall in Thane on Saturday.

For Monday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for Nashik till Saturday.

High Tide Alert:

The BMC has also issued a high tide alert for Mumbaikars on July 3. As per its X post, a high tide of 4.28 metres is expected at 2:18 p.m. today, followed by low tide at 8:22 pm. Another high tide of 3.68 metres is forecast at 2:09 a.m. on July 4, with low tide at 7:44 a.m.

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