Horizon Industrial Parks Vs Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP — Which IPO Offers Better Listing Gains?

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO has the higher GMP-implied listing gain of the two, based on the latest grey market premium (GMP), with an implied listing gain of around 17%. Horizon Industrial Parks follows with a potential listing gain of almost 5%.

IPO GMP Implied Listing Gain Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Rs 34 16.92% Horizon Industrial Parks Rs 2.5 4.17%

With both IPOs opening on the same day and closing on Aug. 19, investors are comparing their grey market trends and subscription levels ahead of the Aug. 24 listing.

Each of the IPOs is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, Aug. 24.

Investors are closely tracking subscription levels and grey market premium (GMP) trends for clues on potential listing performance.

Here's a closer look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for these issues.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP Today

The company's latest IPO GMP stands at Rs 2.5 on Aug. 17 at 1:00 p.m. Adding the Rs 2.5 GMP to the upper price band of Rs 60 gives an implied listing price of Rs 62.5. This translates into an implied listing gain of 4.17% over the upper issue price.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Day 1 Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 0.06 times on day 1 of the bidding, on Monday Aug. 17

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Details

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 2,600 crore. The issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 43.34 crore shares worth Rs 2,600 crore.

The share allotment process of the IPO will be finalised on Aug. 20. The issue price band has been set at Rs 57 to Rs 60 per share. The lot size for an application is 250 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 15,000 (based on upper price).

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Horizon Industrial Parks is an industrial and logistics real estate platform engaged in developing, owning, and managing modern warehousing assets.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP Today

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO's latest GMP stands at Rs 34 on Aug. 17 at 1:00 p.m. The issue comes with an upper price band of Rs 201. Adding the GMP of Rs 34 to the upper price band of Rs 201 gives an implied listing price of Rs 235. This translates into an implied listing gain of 16.92% over the upper issue price.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Day 1 Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 0.32 times on day 1 of the bidding, on Monday Aug. 17

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Details

A book build issue of Rs 1,700 crore, this issue comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 500 crore. It will close for subscription on Aug. 19, with share allotment process likely to be finalised on Aug. 20.

The issue price band is set at Rs 190-Rs 201 per share.

Each application lot consists of 74 shares, requiring retail investors to at least bid for shares worth Rs 14,874 (based on upper price). Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart is a leading retail jewellery company with a strong presence in South India, offering a wide range of gold, diamond, and silver ornaments.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart vs Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Which Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

Based on the latest GMP, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart currently offers the higher implied listing gain at 16.92%, compared with 4.17% for Horizon Industrial Parks. It is important to note that GMP is unofficial and can change before listing, so investors should not use it as the sole basis for an IPO investment decision.

GMP is an unofficial indicator of how an IPO may list, based on the premium investors are reportedly willing to pay in the grey market.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.