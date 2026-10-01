From Airports To Dharavi Redevelopment: Pranav Adani Highlights Rs 6 Lakh Crore Maharashtra Blueprint

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, on Thursday reaffirmed the Adani Group's commitment to Maharashtra, outlining an investment blueprint exceeding Rs 6 lakh crore across critical growth sectors including energy, aviation, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification. Speaking at the launch of ‘Invest Maharashtra', Adani said the state has a central role to play in India's growth journey and described Maharashtra as the “launchpad” for the country's economic expansion, with Mumbai serving as its financial engine.

“Maharashtra is not merely participating in that growth story; it is financing it, building it, and redefining it. If India is the rocket, Maharashtra is the launchpad. And if Maharashtra is the launchpad, then Mumbai—Aamchi Mumbai—is its financial fuel,” Adani said.

The Adani Group's investment blueprint comes as Maharashtra targets becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region expected to play a key role in achieving that goal. Of the more than Rs 6 lakh crore investment commitment, projects worth around Rs 2.6 lakh crore have already been completed or are under execution, Adani said.

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He highlighted the group's presence across aviation, power, urban development and other infrastructure segments as examples of its long-term commitment to Maharashtra. On aviation, Adani said the group is continuing to manage and transform Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, while simultaneously developing the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Navi Mumbai airport is expected to become a major infrastructure asset for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and eventually handle more than 90 million passengers annually. Adani said integrated airport business and hospitality districts are also being developed around the two aviation gateways, aimed at reshaping mobility and commerce across the region.

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In the power sector, Adani highlighted the group's role in supplying electricity to more than 3 million homes across Mumbai through Adani Electricity. According to Pranav Adani, more than 60% of the power supplied by the company is sourced from renewable energy, positioning Mumbai among major financial centres with a significant share of clean power adoption. He also highlighted the group's 1,000 MW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission link, which brings power into Mumbai and is aimed at strengthening the resilience of the city's electricity infrastructure.

The group is also pursuing pumped-storage hydro projects across Maharashtra, which Adani said would support round-the-clock green power and provide a reliable renewable energy baseload. Urban redevelopment was another key focus of his address, with Adani highlighting the Dharavi Redevelopment Programme.

He described the project as a people-first urban transformation initiative focused on providing modern housing while formalising and protecting micro-enterprises in Dharavi. Adani said the redevelopment is intended to transform the informal settlement into an integrated economic hub while retaining the community's character.

“This is our contribution towards Mumbai 3.0—not just a larger Mumbai, but a better-connected, more balanced, and more inclusive metropolitan region,” he said.

Adani also praised the Maharashtra government's approach towards infrastructure development and ease of doing business, crediting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state administration with strengthening execution capabilities. He specifically referred to the government's ‘War Room' model and ease-of-doing-business reforms, saying these initiatives could help translate investment commitments into physical infrastructure, jobs and economic activity.

Adani also acknowledged Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's focus on environmental conservation and rural empowerment.

He said the Adani Group's partnership with Maharashtra spans decades and that the latest investment commitments represent a significant increase in the scale and scope of its planned presence in the state. According to Adani, Maharashtra offers investors a combination of governance, connectivity, execution capabilities and human capital, making it a key destination for domestic and global investment.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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