Iran May Be Linked To Flydubai Incident 'Based On What I'm Hearing', Says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said Iran may be linked to the Flydubai co-pilot accused of stabbing the captain during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, adding a new dimension to an ongoing investigation into whether the incident was a terrorist attack or involved foreign direction.

Trump made the remarks during an exchange with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Thursday.

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His comments came as US and allied authorities were examining other suspected Iran-linked plots and as Washington weighs its broader approach toward Tehran.

The Flydubai flight, carrying 174 people, was heading from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

The plane plunged thousands of feet before the injured captain managed to open the cockpit door.

Passengers then intervened and restrained the attacker, while additional crew members helped stabilise the aircraft. The flight was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the co-pilot as having undergone radical Islamist indoctrination, while saying investigators were still determining the precise motive and whether there was any Iranian involvement.

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The United Arab Emirates has opened an investigation into the incident, including whether it involved terrorist activity, prior planning or outside direction.

Saudi authorities are also investigating, while Israel is participating in efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Trump's assertion about a possible Iranian connection has not been established by investigators so far. The motive and any potential foreign involvement remain under investigation.

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