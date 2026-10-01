Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

September Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Mahindra Sales Up 18%, Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors And More To Declare Numbers Today

September auto sales data will be released today, highlighting trends in passenger vehicles two-wheelers commercial vehicles and tractors.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
September Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Mahindra Sales Up 18%, Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors And More To Declare Numbers Today
September Auto Sales Live Updates
4 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of September auto sales on Thursday, October 1, 2026!

September auto sales figures are set to be released today, putting automobile stocks firmly in focus. Investors will closely track dispatch numbers across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors to gauge demand trends during the festive season. 

The data is expected to offer fresh insights into volume growth, inventory levels and rural as well as urban demand dynamics. Market participants can also watch for company-specific performances from key players such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor. Any significant beat or miss against analyst estimates could result in sharp stock-specific moves and set the tone for the auto pack in today's trade.

Here are all major updates on auto sales and company announcements.

Oct 01, 2026 08:31 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

September Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Mahindra Sales Figures

SML Mahindra sales figure for the month of September 2026 is given below:

 

 

Oct 01, 2026 08:21 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

September Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Mahindra Sales Up

SML Mahindra Sales Figures for the month of September 2026

  • Total Sales up 18% At 1,124 Units YoY 
  • PV Sales up 5% At 608 Units YoY
     

Oct 01, 2026 08:08 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

September Auto Sales Live Updates: BofA On Auto Sector

Brokerage on Auto Sector

  • Norms favour EVs but concessions soften the transition ask 
  • On current emissions, Tata and Maruti are best placed to meet the norms 
  • Respite for M&M  and Hyundai due to lesser compliances 
  • The final CAFE 3 norms remove an overhang that has weighed on the industry for the past couple of years 
  • M&M is already ramping up its EV business with 12% of its SUV vols coming from E-SUVs 

Oct 01, 2026 07:09 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

September Auto Sales Live Updates: Force Motors' Sales Figures

Force Motors reported strong growth in domestic sales during September 2026, with sales of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Utility Vehicles (UVs) and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) rising 61.99% year-on-year to 4,027 units from 2,486 units in September 2025. 

Export sales, however, declined 40.32% to 74 units compared with 124 units in the corresponding month last year. 

As a result, total sales, including domestic and exports, increased 57.13% year-on-year to 4,101 units in September 2026, against 2,610 units sold in September 2025.
 

Oct 01, 2026 07:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

September Auto Sales Live Updates: Force Motors Up 62%

Monthly Business Updates for the month of September, 2026 by Force Motors Limited.

  • Domestic Sales up 62% at 4,027 Units YoY
  • Total Sales up 57.1% at 4,101 Units YoY
  • Exports reduce 40% at 74 units YoY
     

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Who Is Anup Kumar Saha: Meet The New MD And CEO Of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Who Is Anup Kumar Saha: Meet The New MD And CEO Of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com