September Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Mahindra Sales Up 18%, Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors And More To Declare Numbers Today

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of September auto sales on Thursday, October 1, 2026!

September auto sales figures are set to be released today, putting automobile stocks firmly in focus. Investors will closely track dispatch numbers across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors to gauge demand trends during the festive season.

The data is expected to offer fresh insights into volume growth, inventory levels and rural as well as urban demand dynamics. Market participants can also watch for company-specific performances from key players such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor. Any significant beat or miss against analyst estimates could result in sharp stock-specific moves and set the tone for the auto pack in today's trade.

Here are all major updates on auto sales and company announcements.