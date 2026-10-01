September Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Mahindra Sales Up 18%, Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors And More To Declare Numbers Today
September auto sales data will be released today, highlighting trends in passenger vehicles two-wheelers commercial vehicles and tractors.
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of September auto sales on Thursday, October 1, 2026!
September auto sales figures are set to be released today, putting automobile stocks firmly in focus. Investors will closely track dispatch numbers across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors to gauge demand trends during the festive season.
The data is expected to offer fresh insights into volume growth, inventory levels and rural as well as urban demand dynamics. Market participants can also watch for company-specific performances from key players such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor. Any significant beat or miss against analyst estimates could result in sharp stock-specific moves and set the tone for the auto pack in today's trade.
Here are all major updates on auto sales and company announcements.
September Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Mahindra Sales Figures
SML Mahindra sales figure for the month of September 2026 is given below:
September Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Mahindra Sales Up
SML Mahindra Sales Figures for the month of September 2026
- Total Sales up 18% At 1,124 Units YoY
- PV Sales up 5% At 608 Units YoY
September Auto Sales Live Updates: BofA On Auto Sector
Brokerage on Auto Sector
- Norms favour EVs but concessions soften the transition ask
- On current emissions, Tata and Maruti are best placed to meet the norms
- Respite for M&M and Hyundai due to lesser compliances
- The final CAFE 3 norms remove an overhang that has weighed on the industry for the past couple of years
- M&M is already ramping up its EV business with 12% of its SUV vols coming from E-SUVs
September Auto Sales Live Updates: Force Motors' Sales Figures
Force Motors reported strong growth in domestic sales during September 2026, with sales of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Utility Vehicles (UVs) and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) rising 61.99% year-on-year to 4,027 units from 2,486 units in September 2025.
Export sales, however, declined 40.32% to 74 units compared with 124 units in the corresponding month last year.
As a result, total sales, including domestic and exports, increased 57.13% year-on-year to 4,101 units in September 2026, against 2,610 units sold in September 2025.
September Auto Sales Live Updates: Force Motors Up 62%
Monthly Business Updates for the month of September, 2026 by Force Motors Limited.
- Domestic Sales up 62% at 4,027 Units YoY
- Total Sales up 57.1% at 4,101 Units YoY
- Exports reduce 40% at 74 units YoY
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