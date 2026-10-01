IPO Allotment Status: SRIT India Vs Shah Investor's Home: How To Check, What GMP Signals And More

IPO Allotment Today: SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home IPO allotments are expected to be finalised today, Thursday, October 1, 2026, after both issues received strong investor demand during their three-day subscription period.

SRIT India IPO was subscribed 125.16 times overall, while Shah Investor's Home IPO was subscribed 38.12 times by the end of Day 3. The basis of allotment for both issues is scheduled for October 1, with the shares expected to list on NSE and BSE on October 6.

Investors who applied for either IPO can check their allotment status through the respective registrar's website or the stock exchanges using their PAN or application details.

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SRIT India IPO Subscription Status

The SRIT India IPO was subscribed 125.16 times on Day 3, the final day of bidding. The public issue was subscribed 63.70 times in the retail category, 91.84 times in the QIB category and 312.99 times in the NII category.

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The Rs 218.40 crore issue comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 123 to Rs 130 per share, with a lot size of 115 shares.

Shah Investor's Home IPO Subscription Status

The Shah Investor's Home IPO was subscribed 38.12 times on Day 3. The issue was subscribed 19.26 times in the retail category, 28.05 times in the QIB category and 95.54 times in the NII category.

The Rs 90.17 crore issue comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 159 to Rs 167 per share, with a lot size of 85 shares.

How To Check SRIT India IPO Allotment Status

SRIT India IPO investors can check their allotment status through KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue. The status can also be checked through the NSE website.

Step 1: Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment page.

Step 2: Select SRIT India from the IPO name/drop-down menu.

Step 3: Choose the relevant option — PAN, application number or demat account details.

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and submit.

Your SRIT India IPO allotment status will then be displayed on the screen.

Investors can also check the status through NSE by selecting the relevant IPO and entering their PAN or application details.

How To Check Shah Investor's Home IPO Allotment Status

Shah Investor's Home IPO investors can check their allotment status through MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue, or through the stock exchanges.

Step 1: Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page.

Step 2: Select Shah Investor's Home from the list of issues.

Step 3: Choose PAN, application number or demat account as the search option.

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: Complete the captcha and submit.

The allotment status will appear on the screen once the basis of allotment is finalised.

Shah Investor's Home IPO Details

Shah Investor's Home IPO was a Rs 90.17 crore book-built issue comprising entirely of a fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares.

The IPO opened for subscription on September 28 and closed on September 30. The basis of allotment is scheduled for October 1, while the shares are expected to list on NSE and BSE on October 6.

The price band was fixed at Rs 159 to Rs 167 per share, with a lot size of 85 shares. At the upper price band, the minimum retail investment is Rs 14,195.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

SRIT India IPO Details

SRIT India IPO was a Rs 218.40 crore book-built issue comprising entirely of a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares.

The IPO opened on September 28 and closed on September 30. The basis of allotment is scheduled for October 1, followed by listing on NSE and BSE on October 6.

The price band was fixed at Rs 123 to Rs 130 per share, while the lot size was 115 shares. The minimum retail investment at the upper price band is Rs 14,950.

Choice Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies is the registrar.

SRIT India IPO GMP Today

SRIT India IPO's grey-market premium has remained elevated ahead of the allotment. Last checked, SRIT India IPO GMP was Rs 48. With an upper price band of Rs 130, the estimated listing price for SRIT India IPO is Rs 178, indicating a listing gain of 36.92%.

Shah Investor's Home IPO GMP Today

Shah Investor's Home IPO's GMP has also moved during the subscription period. Last checked, Shah Investor's Home IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) was Rs 12.5. With an upper price band of Rs 167.00, the estimated listing price for Shah Investor's Home IPO is Rs 179.5, indicating a listing gain of 7.49%.

GMP is unofficial and unregulated, and the actual listing price can differ considerably from the grey-market indication.

About SRIT India Ltd.

Incorporated in September 1999, SRIT India is a Bengaluru-headquartered IT and IT-enabled services company providing digital solutions, custom application development and system integration services.

The company operates across healthcare, electronic governance, and telecommunications and broadband. Its offerings include healthcare information systems, digital health platforms, e-governance solutions, cybersecurity, enterprise software, networking, connectivity, fibre optic infrastructure, system integration, automation and managed services.

Over the last decade, the company has executed more than 103 projects with an aggregate order value of approximately Rs 12,347.16 million for government and enterprise customers.

Revenue from operations increased from Rs 389.35 crore in FY25 to Rs 450 crore in FY26, while profit after tax rose from Rs 33.60 crore to Rs 43.29 crore during the same period.

About Shah Investor's Home Ltd.

Incorporated in October 1994, Shah Investor's Home is a retail broking company offering equity and derivatives brokerage services, along with mutual fund distribution, margin funding and stock lending and borrowing services.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had served more than 1 lakh demat accounts, with over 38,000 active clients and a network of more than 181 authorised persons.

The company operates through 11 branches across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Junagadh, Gandhinagar and Rajkot, with its branch and authorised-person network primarily serving customers in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The company has also expanded its technology offerings through its SIHL Moneymaker digital platform and ALGOFY, its API-powered algorithmic trading platform.

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