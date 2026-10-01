SRIT India IPO Allotment Status Today: Check Share Allotment On BSE, NSE, KFinTech

The share allotment status for the SRIT India IPO will be finalised today, October 1. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on October 5. Shares are expected to be credited to successful investors' Demat accounts on October 5.

The initial public offering (IPO) of SRIT India received an overwhelming response from investors as the public issue was oversubscribed 125.16 times on the final day of subscription, September 30. It received bids for 1,47,18,85,805 shares against 1,17,60,000 offered.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 312.99 times. Retail investors booked their quota 63.70 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 91.84 times.

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The IPO price band was set between Rs 123 and Rs 130 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 218.40 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity shares.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies.

How To Check SRIT India IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “SRIT India Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check SRIT India IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE India website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' SRIT ' from the dropdown list.

' from the dropdown list. Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check SRIT India IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.

From the dropdown menu, choose “SRIT India Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

SRIT India IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the SRIT India IPO stood at Rs 41 as of 7:30 a.m. on October 1, according to InvestorGain. Based on the latest GMP, the estimated listing price is Rs 171 per share at a premium of 31.54% over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Also Read: IPO GMP Today: SRIT India Vs Shah Investor's Home IPO: What GMP Signals, Which Has Highest Listing Gain Potential?

SRIT India IPO Listing Date

The shares of SRIT India are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 6.

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About SRIT India

SRIT India, headquartered in Bengaluru, is an IT and IT-enabled services provider focused on helping organisations modernise their technology infrastructure. Its capabilities cover custom application development, systems integration, digital transformation and automation. The company serves clients across three main areas: healthcare, e-governance, and telecommunications and broadband.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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