FlyDubai Flight Drama: PM Modi Hails Captain Smit Machchhar As Hero — 'Showed Immense Courage'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of a Flydubai flight, as a hero, saying his courage helped avert a great tragedy after he was stabbed in the cockpit.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO."

He said the pilot, despite being seriously injured and facing grave danger, showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour, the Prime Minister said, helped save hundreds of lives.

"India is proud of Captain Machchhar," Modi wrote, adding that he was praying for the pilot's speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the captain, despite serious injuries, opened the cockpit door and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker.

US President Donald Trump also called the captain a hero, though he said he was relaying a secondhand account that he could not confirm.

The incident occurred on Wednesday aboard flight FZ1073, which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board. flydubai has confirmed that an "altercation" took place on the flight deck but has not disclosed a motive or identified anyone involved.

Also Read: FlyDubai Brawl: Netanyahu Salutes Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar For Preventing Mid-Air Disaster

Meanwhile, Israeli officials told Reuters that the co-pilot was believed to have stabbed the captain and tried to crash the aircraft. Passengers described the plane plunging sharply before it was brought under control.

According to Netanyahu, the flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia, where authorities arrested the suspect. Passengers later reached Israel on a replacement flight.

Israel's Foreign Ministry credited an Indian captain, Israeli passengers and Emirati crew with acting together to save lives.

Also Read: Flydubai Cockpit Brawl: Hero Indian Pilot Who Saved 180 Lives

India's mission in Israel saluted the pilot's courage, composure and devotion to duty.

Aviation authorities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have not released findings yet, and the motive for the attack is unknown. Machchhar's current condition has not been officially disclosed. Accounts of how the aircraft was levelled and landed have varied between passengers and officials.

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