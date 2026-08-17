Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP In Focus As Subscription Opens Today

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO opened for subscription today, Aug. 17. The Rs 1,700-crore issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 500 crore. Ahead of the launch, the IPO's grey market premium (GMP) indicates potential listing gains for investors.

Here are the key details investors should know about the IPO, including the GMP, price band, issue size, allotment date and listing schedule.

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Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP

The latest GMP of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO is Rs 30, updated on Aug. 17 at 10:00 a.m. With the upper price band of Rs 201, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 231 (cap price + today's GMP). This means that investors can expect listing gains of 14.93% per share on market debut.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Details

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,700 crore. Fresh issue of 5.97 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,200.00 crore and, offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.49 crore shares aggregating to Rs 500.00 crore.

IPO opens for subscription: Aug 17

Aug 17 IPO closing date : Aug. 19

: Aug. 19 Price band: Rs 190 to Rs 201 per share

Retail investors can apply for at least one lot of 74 shares, amounting to Rs 14,874 at the upper end. Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The IPO has been subscribed 0.13 times so far on Monday, as per BSE data as of 11:00 a.m.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Allotment and Listing Date

Share allotment for Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO is expected on Aug. 20. The IPO is scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on Aug. 24.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO: Use of Proceeds

The IPO proceeds will primarily fund the establishment of 10 new stores, while Rs 998.68 crore will fund inventory requirements. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Financials (FY26 V FY25)

Total Income: Rs 25,040 crore vs Rs 16,908 crore

Profit After Tax: Rs 1,010 crore vs Rs 365 crore

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart About

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd., incorporated in 1985, is a South India-focused jewellery retailer serving mass and value-conscious customers. It offers gold, silver, diamond and precious jewellery through large and medium-format stores.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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