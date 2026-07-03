Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rain Continues In Mumbai, Thane; IMD Warns of Extremely Heavy Downpours
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with the possibility of extremely heavy showers on Friday.
Mumbai yet again woke up to a rain-soaked morning as heavy showers inundated low-lying areas with relentless monsoon showers through the night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with the possibility of extremely heavy showers on Friday.
Several areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
According to private weather forecast AccuWeather, the city is expected to remain under overcast skies with persistent rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle near 26 degrees Celsius. Rainfall chances stand at 100%, with forecasters warning of intense downpours that could trigger flooding in low-lying areas.
Authorities and residents have been advised to remain alert as the sustained spell of heavy rain could lead to waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions to road and rail transport services. Weather watchers have urged commuters to monitor forecasts and plan travel accordingly.
Eight persons were injured after a tree collapsed on them in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Thursday afternoon following heavy rains, civic officials said.
On Thursday, after the spells of heavy rain in the morning, Mumbai received moderate rainfall during the day, with the Colaba observatory recording 15.6 mm rainfall and the Santacruz observatory 17.4 mm till 5.30 pm. The BMC's network of automatic rain gauges recorded an average rainfall of 23 mm in Island City, 28 mm in the eastern suburbs and 32 mm in the western suburbs till 6 pm from 8 am on Thursday.
Mumbai Rains Live: Visuals From Marine Drive
Rains continue to batter Mumbai. Morning visuals from Marine Drive area.
VIDEO | Maharashtra: Rains continue to batter Mumbai. Morning visuals from Marine Drive area.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon #WeatherUpdate— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/bd5udnXoFo
Mumbai Rains Live: BMC Highest Rainfall Record
Places in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area that recorded the highest rainfall from 8 am on July 2, 2026, to 6 am on July 3, 2026, are as follows:-
🌧️बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रात दिनांक २ जुलै २०२६ रोजी सकाळी ८ ते दिनांक ३ जुलै २०२६ रोजी सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंत सर्वाधिक पावसाची नोंद झालेली ठिकाणे पुढीलप्रमाणे :-#MyBMCUpdates #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/REM5fAxtIN— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 3, 2026
Mumbai Rains Live: 91 Complaints Of Tree And Branch Falls
The BMC said it received 91 complaints of tree and branch falls, nine complaints of short circuit and four complaints of partial house or wall collapses on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the short-circuit or house collapse incidents.
Mumbai Rains Live: Extremely Heavy Rains Inching Mumbai
Private forecaster Rushikesh Agre said that from now onwards, Westerlies will be in full surge and will give one of the heaviest spell of 2026 monsoon for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar over this weekend! Starting today till the 7th, there will be phase for lot of heavy rains around July 4 rains will gradually peak and July 5-6 will be peak for Mumbai Rains.
Vigorous spell of #MumbaiRains.. ⛈️— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 2, 2026
Extremely heavy rains inching closer to MUMBAI 🔴
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From now onwards, Westerlies will be in full surge and will give one of the heaviest spell of 2026 monsoon for Mumbai, Thane & Palghar over this weekend!… pic.twitter.com/17l5l2yJ9B
Mumbai Rains Live: Heavy Rains In Western Suburbs
Very heavy rains over Western suburbs, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Versova, Kandivali, Goregaon, Borivali and adjoining suburbs. 6:18 am. Waterlogging was observed in some areas of Mumbai after heavy rainfall. This is a video from the Dadar East area.
#WATCH मुंबई | भारी बारिश के बाद मुंबई के कुछ इलाकों में जलभराव देखा गया।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 2, 2026
दादर ईस्ट इलाके की वीडियो है। pic.twitter.com/fUnK8A4XWO
Mumbai Rains Live: Heavy Rainfall In Borivali
Continuous overnight rain lashed Borivali near Sanjay Gandhi National Park, leaving roads waterlogged and reducing visibility in several areas by morning. Residents woke up to persistent showers and overcast skies with thunders.
Mumbai Rains Live: Tree Falls In Santacruz
Eight persons were injured after a tree collapsed on them in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Thursday afternoon following heavy rains, civic officials said.
The incident took place around 2.02 pm inside the premises of a private building near Raheja College in Santacruz (West), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.
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