Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rain Continues In Mumbai, Thane; IMD Warns of Extremely Heavy Downpours

Mumbai yet again woke up to a rain-soaked morning as heavy showers inundated low-lying areas with relentless monsoon showers through the night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with the possibility of extremely heavy showers on Friday.

Several areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to private weather forecast AccuWeather, the city is expected to remain under overcast skies with persistent rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle near 26 degrees Celsius. Rainfall chances stand at 100%, with forecasters warning of intense downpours that could trigger flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities and residents have been advised to remain alert as the sustained spell of heavy rain could lead to waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions to road and rail transport services. Weather watchers have urged commuters to monitor forecasts and plan travel accordingly.

Eight persons were injured after a tree collapsed on them in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Thursday afternoon following heavy rains, civic officials said.

On Thursday, after the spells of heavy rain in the morning, Mumbai received moderate rainfall during the day, with the Colaba observatory recording 15.6 mm rainfall and the Santacruz observatory 17.4 mm till 5.30 pm. The BMC's network of automatic rain gauges recorded an average rainfall of 23 mm in Island City, 28 mm in the eastern suburbs and 32 mm in the western suburbs till 6 pm from 8 am on Thursday.

