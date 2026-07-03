Maharashtra Rain Fury: Bridge On Hiranyakeshi River In Sidhudurg Caves In | Watch Video

A bridge over the Hiranyakeshi River in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district reportedly caved in following heavy rainfall, as the region continues to experience intense monsoon activity for the third consecutive day.

Continuous rain has caused rivers and streams across Sindhudurg to swell, while several low-lying areas have witnessed waterlogging. Visuals from the area showed the damaged bridge amid strong river currents, raising concerns about connectivity and safety for nearby residents. Watch video here:

The Hiranyakeshi River originates at Amboli in Maharashtra's Western Ghats and flows about 140 km through Maharashtra and Karnataka before joining the Ghataprabha River near Sultanpur in Belagavi district. Its 1,078 sq km basin spans southern Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka, supporting agriculture and forests, with a subtropical climate, annual rainfall of around 1,500 mm, and elevations ranging from 619 m to 1,029 m.

Heavy rainfall has been reported in several parts of Maharashtra, although some areas continue to experience relatively high temperatures and await substantial rain. Weather authorities have warned of light to moderate rainfall in some locations, along with heavy rain and strong winds in other parts of the state.

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Maharashtra Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan and Goa as well as Madhya Maharashtra during the week. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, has been forecast over Konkan, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha and parts of central India between July 2 and July 5.

Authorities have urged residents in rain-affected areas to remain alert, avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges, and follow local advisories as heavy rainfall is expected to continue.

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