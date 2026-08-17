Solar Stock In Focus: This Smallcap Stock Jumped 10% In Trade Today — Here's Why

Shares of Vikram Solar are seeing a strong relief rally in trade today (gaining roughly 8-10% and bouncing off recent 52-week lows) primarily as the market digests optimistic management commentary following their recent Q1 FY27 earnings call and investor meet.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly dispatch. More importantly, its distribution network has doubled its monthly run rate compared to last year, feeding directly into lucrative domestic schemes like PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM.

Despite the tough first quarter, management reassured investors by reiterating their strong full-year FY27 delivery guidance of 7.5-8.0 GW and an EBITDA target of ₹1,500-₹1,600 crore.

While the stock had recently crashed to a record low on August 7th after reporting an 85% year-on-year drop in Q1 net profit (due to margin compression and input-cost inflation), today's surge is driven by several positive takeaways that emerged over the weekend:

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