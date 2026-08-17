Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 18: MCU Film Crosses $2 Billion Worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to make waves at the box office in its third week. While the film saw a 13.8% dip in India on Sunday, it has achieved a bigger milestone worldwide by surpassing No Way Home to become the highest-grossing Spider-Man film ever.

Here's where the film stands after 18 days.

India Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 8.75 crore net on Day 18, taking its total India net collection to Rs 466.20 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 557.41 crore, according to Sacnilk.

On Day 18, the English version collected Rs 5 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 3.32 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions contributed Rs 35 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, respectively.

Three-Week Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3. Its Week 1 total was Rs 334.75 crore.

The film added Rs 108.65 crore in Week 2, taking its two-week total to Rs 443.40 crore.

In Week 3, the film earned Rs 3.90 crore on Friday, Rs 10.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.75 crore on Sunday, taking its third-week total to Rs 22.80 crore.

Worldwide Box Office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $2 billion worldwide in just three weeks. According to Variety, the film has earned $785 million in North America and $1.23 billion overseas, taking its global total to $2.022 billion. It is now among the eight films to cross the $2 billion mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now overtaken Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $1.92 billion worldwide, to become the biggest-grossing film from the franchise.

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About The Film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker, who lives alone as Spider-Man until a new threat changes his life.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink. It was released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 17: MCU Film Crosses Rs 450-Crore Net In India After Independence Day Boost

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