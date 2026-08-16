Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 17: MCU Film Crosses Rs 450-Crore Net In India After Independence Day Boost

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing its strong run in theatres. After a slow Friday, the superhero film saw a big rise in collections on Saturday.

Here's where the film stands after 17 days.

India Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picked up strongly on Day 17, earning Rs 10.15 crore net, up 160.3% from Rs 3.90 crore on Day 16, according to Sacnilk.

The film has collected Rs 457.45 crore net in India for far till Saturday, including Rs 250.6 crore in English, Rs 166.5 crore in Hindi languages so far. It also earned Rs 24.1 crore in Tamil, Rs 16.5 crore in Telugu, as well as Rs 48 lakh in Malayalam and Rs 32 lakh in Kannada. Its India gross stands at Rs 546.92 crore.

Two-Week Performance

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3. Its Week 1 total was Rs 334.75 crore.

The film added Rs 108.65 crore in Week 2, taking its two-week total to Rs 443.40 crore. On Friday, the film earned Rs 3.90 crore, followed by Rs 10.15 crore on Saturday.

Worldwide Box Office

Its international performance has helped the Tom Holland-led superhero film remain one of the biggest global releases of 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $700 million in North America, with $704.5 million so far. Its overseas collection stands at $1.108 billion, taking its worldwide total to around $1.81 billion.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 16: Tom Holland Film Holds Strong In India, Sets Global Record

About The Film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker, who lives alone as Spider-Man until a new threat changes his life.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink. It was released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

With such a big jump on Saturday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is showing strong legs in its third week and will look to continue its run at the box office.

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