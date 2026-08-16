India To Host BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting In Delhi On August 18: What's On Agenda?

India is gearing up to host the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, Aug 18.

The summit will follow BRICS Senior Officers' Meeting of the Environment Working Group and Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development, scheduled for a day prior.

“New Delhi to host BRICS Senior Officers' Meeting & 12th Environment Ministers' Meeting under the Environment Working Group and Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development, on 17-18 August 2026. @BricsIndia2026,” read a post by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on X.

'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' is the broader theme of the meetings under India's BRICS Chairship 2026.

Four priority areas have been identified for the discussions as the primary agenda, namely: Promoting Sustainable Lifestyles; Afforestation, Forest Fire Management and Disaster Resilience; Circular Economy; and Adaptation.

The Environment Ministers' Meeting will be presided over by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. It will bring together Ministers, senior officials, policymakers and experts from BRICS member countries to deliberate on shared environmental priorities, build consensus and strengthen cooperation towards a more resilient and sustainable future.

The BRICS Environment Working Group (EWG) was established in 2015 during the first BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting in Moscow. It was aimed being a forum for BRICS to address fundamental environmental priorities, exchange experiences, share best practices, and strengthen collective action amongst BRICS Member Countries.

The Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development was established in 2024 as an effective mechanism for cooperation on climate change issues amongst BRICS member countries.

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