FDA Crackdown Continues: Rat Found In Blinkit Ice-Cream Freezer As Food Safety Crisis Deepens

A viral video allegedly showing a live rat moving inside an ice cream storage crate at a Blinkit store in the Godrej Hill area of Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district has sparked fresh concerns over hygiene and food safety standards at quick commerce fulfilment centres, NDTV reported.

The incident came to light when a group of youngsters visited a Blinkit store to purchase ice cream. While looking through a freezer containing packaged ice cream products, they allegedly noticed a rat moving inside the compartment close to the food items. They recorded the incident on their mobile phones and the footage subsequently went viral on social media.

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The footage has triggered concerns among local residents and consumers, with calls for the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and municipal authorities to inspect the facility and take action if food safety violations are established, the Economic Times reported.

The Kalyan incident comes as the Maharashtra FDA is conducting a wider inspection drive targeting establishments involved in the storage, sale and delivery of food through online platforms.

NDTV reported that earlier, the Maharashtra FDA suspended the licences of 14 establishments associated with Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart following a state-wide inspection drive. Officials inspected 86 establishments involved in the storage, sale and delivery of food through online platforms and found several food safety and hygiene violations. The FDA issued 60 improvement notices and also ordered the temporary suspension of operations at one facility. Of the 14 suspended licences, five belonged to facilities linked to Blinkit, five to Zepto and two to Instamart.

The inspections have highlighted concerns involving hygiene, storage and pest control practices at facilities associated with quick commerce businesses according to reports on the FDA crackdowns.

The Kalyan incident follows regulatory action against other Blinkit facilities in Maharashtra, NDTV reported.

At a Blinkit store in Ghatkopar, inspectors reportedly found inadequate drainage and waste disposal arrangements, problems with temperature control for frozen products, unprotected lighting fixtures in an unpacked food storage area and poor housekeeping. NDTV reported that the facility received a compliance score of 34 out of 74 or 46%, and was classified as non-compliant.

Officials also reported finding a cockroach infestation, damaged ceilings and flooring, and inadequate segregation of food products at the Ghatkopar facility.

Another Blinkit linked facility in Malad West was also subjected to regulatory action, with officials finding several food safety violations, NDTV reported. At the facility, officials reportedly found that a chiller room was operating at 6 degree celsius, which they stated was above the prescribed temperature. Inspectors also reportedly found that the facility could not produce medical examination records for approximately 40 food handlers. Several workers were also allegedly found without basic protective equipment such as gloves, aprons and headgear.

The Economic Times reported that proceedings against the Malad establishment were initiated under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The establishment's food licence was reported as suspended with immediate effect until further notice, and the suspension barred it from selling, distributing or conducting food-related business during the suspension period.

The broader enforcement campaign has therefore placed quick-commerce fulfilment centres under increased scrutiny as authorities examine whether food storage and hygiene requirements are being followed.

The latest allegation against the Kalyan facility has drawn particular attention because ice cream is a frozen, ready-to-eat product, meaning consumers do not cook it before consumption. The presence of a rodent inside the storage area therefore raises legitimate hygiene concerns. Any regulatory action would depend on the findings by the competent authorities.

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