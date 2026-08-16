Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Leads Tribute; Fadnavis, Others Hail 'Visionary Leader'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political leaders across party lines on Sunday paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary, remembering him as an extraordinary statesman, visionary leader and champion of democracy whose contributions continue to inspire the nation.

Vajpayee, the first BJP leader to become prime minister, was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior and died on August 16, 2018, in New Delhi, aged 93. He also served as the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow for five consecutive terms.

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PM Modi, in a post on X, described Vajpayee as an “extraordinary statesman” blessed with remarkable vision who dedicated his life to the service of the nation. The prime minister said Vajpayee's words and efforts had inspired generations and that his leadership strengthened the country. He added that Vajpayee's emphasis on good governance and public welfare would continue to guide the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal on his death anniversary.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also remembered Vajpayee as an inspirational and visionary leader, saying his contribution to the country and his values remain an enduring source of inspiration.

Opposition NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar highlighted Vajpayee's respect for parliamentary traditions and the national interest. Pawar said his oratory, vision and commitment to democracy had enriched Indian public life.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Vajpayee's resolve for national progress continues to inspire citizens to work towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat'. He said Vajpayee established high standards of integrity in democracy, political ethics and public service while embodying the spirit of ‘Nation First'.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya described Vajpayee as a statesman and poet, praising his humility and focus on national interest. Maurya also highlighted Vajpayee's role in strengthening India's strategic capabilities through the Pokhran nuclear tests and laying the foundation for modern infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak called Vajpayee a towering figure in Indian politics and an inspiration for generations of party workers.

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recalled Vajpayee's role in steering India through difficult times. He highlighted his contributions to the nuclear programme, highways, connectivity initiatives and Antyodaya, saying Vajpayee worked continuously for the welfare of the people.

Sarma described Vajpayee as a father figure to Indians and said his ideals continue to inspire the nation.

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