CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Protest If 'Alcoholic' School Principal Not Ousted By Tuesday

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has said he will join villagers in protesting against the Limbala school principal's alleged alcoholism in Hingoli on Sunday. Villagers are demanding the principal's removal, citing concerns over students' safety and well-being.

Taking to X, he highlighted the villagers' unaddressed complaints regarding the school principal's alcoholism, “Villagers have repeatedly complained about the school principal's alcoholism, but senior authorities have taken no action.”

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He issued an ultimatum that the principal be removed by Tuesday, or he will join local residents in protest.

He also highlighted the lack of basic facilities at the school, saying he would join the villagers in protest if the principal was not removed by Tuesday. “The school has just two teachers for five classrooms. These issues cannot be ignored,” he said.

Earlier, Dipke also launched the ‘School Thik Karo' campaign on Independence Day from his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, accusing successive political parties of neglecting rural government schools and allowing basic infrastructure to deteriorate.

The campaign seeks to improve school facilities through social audits, community participation and greater accountability from village authorities. Dipke said rural schools continue to struggle with essential amenities despite public spending on major projects and political publicity.

Questioning government spending priorities, Dipke posted on X, questioning why funds were being allocated to projects such as a new Parliament building and the Prime Minister's residence while village schools lacked basic amenities and hygiene. He wrote, “Even after 80 years of Independence, our govt schools still lack basic amenities.”

The campaign aims to upgrade school infrastructure by driving community engagement, conducting social audits, and enforcing stronger accountability among local leaders. Dipke noted that despite substantial public spending on flagship projects and political promotions, rural schools still lack essential amenities.

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“We built a new Parliament and an official residence for the Prime Minister, yet why haven't we constructed new schools in our villages?” he asked, questioning whether the children of farmers and labourers are not viewed as the future of the nation.

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