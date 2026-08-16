'We Get Along Great': Trump Jokes About 'Unfriendly Look' In Throwback Photo With Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a throwback photo with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying that while the two may look “unfriendly” in the picture, they have a strong personal relationship.

Trump shared the photograph from his 2019 meeting with Kim in Panmunjom on Truth Social, saying the two had plenty of pictures where they were smiling and adding that they “get along GREAT”. His remarks came ahead of the latest joint military exercises between the US and South Korea.

The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises are scheduled to take place from August 17 to 27. North Korea has repeatedly criticised the drills, describing them as provocative and accusing Washington and Seoul of preparing for military action against Pyongyang.

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A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson also warned that growing defence cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea is evolving into what Pyongyang described as a “nuclear alliance”. North Korea said it would respond to what it considers increasing security threats by strengthening its deterrence capabilities to a new level.

Pyongyang further criticised the upcoming military exercises, claiming they differ from drills conducted over the past five years and are intended to improve the participating countries' ability to conduct operations based on changing forms of modern warfare.

The latest tensions follow increased missile activity by North Korea. South Korean military officials reported that Pyongyang conducted a suspected ballistic missile launch on August 12, its second such launch in less than a week. The missile was reportedly fired towards the East Sea. The United States also confirmed a missile launch but did not provide further details.

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Trump's latest comments about Kim come against the backdrop of renewed military tensions on the Korean Peninsula. While the US and South Korea prepare for their annual exercises, North Korea continues to condemn regional military cooperation and signal that it will strengthen its military deterrence in response.

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