Israeli Strikes Kill 11 In Lebanon In Worst Attack Since June Ceasefire

Iran and Oman continued diplomatic discussions on navigation through the important Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, as violence reoccured in southern Lebanon and added to growing regional tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remains engaged with Oman over maritime routes and conditions for reopening the key waterway.

Iran has indicated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz will depend on the United States honouring a memorandum of understanding reached in June. The negotiations come amid efforts to protect commercial shipping and prevent further disruption in a waterway crucial to global energy supplies.

ALSO READ: Israeli Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon Kills 11, Says Health Ministry

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 11 people, making Saturday one of the deadliest days in the region since the June ceasefire framework. Lebanon's Health Ministry and state media reported that a strike on a home near Ansar killed seven people, including three children, and wounded two others. Another strike in Deir al-Zahrani killed four people and wounded 17, reported Associated Press.

Israel's military said the strikes targeted a Hezbollah battalion commander and several other militants at a headquarters in southern Lebanon. Israel said the operation was carried out in response to Hezbollah activity against Israeli troops in the area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said three Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded in an incident involving an explosive drone. The military alleged that the Hezbollah commander had been using family members as human shields, while stressing that they were not the intended targets of the strike.

The latest violence came after Lebanon and Israel announced a framework agreement outlining a plan for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon in return for Hezbollah's disarmament. Hezbollah has rejected direct negotiations and was not a party to the agreement.

The developments highlight the fragile security situation across the Middle East, with diplomatic efforts over the Strait of Hormuz continuing alongside renewed hostilities in Lebanon, reported Associated Press.

ALSO READ: Iran Claims Qatar Holding Three Missing Pilots; Doha Denies Claims: Five Key Points

Separately, Qatar rejected Iran's allegation that its forces are holding three Iranian bomber pilots whose aircraft were shot down during a mission. Tehran has sought information about the missing pilots, while Doha has denied detaining them.

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