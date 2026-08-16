E. Coli Detected: CAG Flags Contaminated Drinking Water Across Railway Stations

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit has found E. coli in drinking water samples collected from water coolers at eight railway stations across four zones, raising concerns over water quality and passenger amenities.

The findings are part of the CAG's report—Passenger Amenities and Sanitation at Non-Suburban Railway Stations in Indian Railways, which examined drinking water, sanitation, passenger facilities, monitoring systems and the use of funds at 512 non-suburban stations.

According to the report, water samples from coolers tested positive for E. coli at Coimbatore and Palakkad Junction in Southern Railway, Hyderabad in South Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan and Lonavala in Central Railway, and Madhupur in Eastern Railway.

The report also found total coliform bacteria, including E. coli, in drinking water samples collected from platform taps at 49 stations across eight zones in 2022-23 and 56 stations across nine zones in 2023-24, according to PTI.

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The water quality findings were part of a wider audit of passenger facilities. The CAG found that 458 of the 512 stations surveyed, or more than 89%, did not meet the prescribed standards for Minimum Essential Amenities (MEA).

These include drinking water, waiting halls, seating, platform shelters, toilets, fans, foot overbridges, dustbins, clocks and public announcement systems.

Even major stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Howrah, Sealdah, New Delhi and Mumbai Central had gaps in facilities including seating, toilets, dustbins and electronic train information boards, the report said.

Irregular Water Quality Checks

The audit also flagged lapses in drinking water monitoring.

Railway Board rules require residual chlorine to be checked daily at stations where a Health and Malaria Inspector is posted and at least once a month at other stations under the inspector's jurisdiction.

However, the CAG found that residual chlorine testing had not been carried out at 78 stations across 13 railway zones.

The audit also found shortages in basic facilities, including latrines at 201 stations, urinals at 403 stations and water taps at 2,035 stations.

What CAG Recommends

The CAG has recommended that Indian Railways strengthen sanitation and garbage management and ensure that passenger amenities remain clean and functional.

It has also called for stricter inspections of water supply systems and comprehensive drinking water testing as per the prescribed quality standards.

The auditor has further recommended better monitoring of contractors, including linking payments and penalties to sanitation outcomes, as well as station-wise action plans with clear timelines to address gaps.

The findings are significant given the scale of the railway network. According to the CAG report, Indian Railways had 5,908 non-suburban stations and operated more than 7,424 non-suburban passenger trains daily, carrying around 292.4 crore passengers in 2023-24. PTI reported the findings from the audit.

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