Contaminated Water, Rust and Poor Hygiene: FSSAI Suspends Three Food Companies' Licences After Inspections Find Violations

License of Narayani Foods and Beverages and two other companies were suspended on Thursday by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after serious food safety violations and unhygienic processing conditions. The FSSAI noted that the overall cleaning and sanitation of the premises and equipment were unsatisfactory.

The design of the Narayani Foods and Beverages premises did not adequately facilitate maintenance and cleaning or prevent the entry of dirt, dust and pests. Large openings were observed in the storage area, providing access for pests and other contaminants.

The tap-water area outside the premises was contaminated with green algae at the basement. Flies and cobwebs were observed on walls in processing and storage areas, while scaling and wet mud were found below the RO plant.

Rust/corrosion was observed on equipment in the premises, including SS tanks used for dosing chemicals and anti-scalants near the RO plant area, indicating inadequate equipment maintenance.

The updated FSSAI license was not found displayed at a prominent location within the premises as required under the conditions of the license. Finished goods were found stored directly on the floor and adjacent to walls without the use of pallets, creating a potential risk of contamination.

Anti-scalants and dosing chemicals were found to be stored with proper segregation from food-handling areas. Waste and scrap materials were found accumulated in food-handling areas, posing a potential risk of cross-contamination and pest attraction.

Appropriate documentation and records of control samples retained for one year or for the shelf-life of the product, as applicable, were not available.

The overall compliance score of the unit was recorded at 25% (20/80), corresponding to the "Non-Compliance" category and demonstrating significant deficiencies in the food safety management system.

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Zaiqaa Organixs (OPC) Private Limited License Suspended

Additionally, license of Zaiqaa Organixs (OPC) Private Limited was also suspended over serious violations, unhygienic and unsanitary conditions. Serious non-compliances include manufacturing, packing and storage of food was under unhygienic conditions.

Overall cleaning and sanitation of the premises were found to be unsatisfactory. Dust and a large number of cobwebs were observed at several locations, including the processing hall, storage area and raw material storage area, on ceilings and walls.

Storage facilities did not permit adequate maintenance and cleaning or prevent pest access and accumulation. Raw materials and finished goods were placed in unhygienic conditions without proper segregation.

The overall compliance score of the unit was recorded at only 12% (10/90), corresponding to the "Non-Compliance" category.

Misleading Claims By A. B Enterprise, Says FSSAI

License of A. B Enterprise was also suspended over complaint related to misleading claims. The health benefit claims were being made on product labels and promotional content which was in contravention of the FSS (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018. The food business was being carried out without the required manufacturing activity 2 being duly endorsed in the FSSAI license, amounting to a violation of the FSS Act, 2006.

ALSO READ: Promoting Food Online? FSSAI Warns Influencers Over Unverified Claims

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