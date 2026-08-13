Promoting Food Online? FSSAI Warns Influencers Over Unverified Claims

Food claims endorsed by celebrities and social media influencers are now under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) scanner.

In a move aimed at curbing misleading promotions, the regulator has warned influencers and celebrities that endorsing unverified claims about food products could invite legal action. The warning comes as FSSAI also steps up action against manufacturers selling unsafe food products.

In a social media post, the FSSAI wrote, "With great influence comes great responsibility! Before endorsing a food product, ensure that claims are truthful, verifiable & compliant with the law. Promoting misleading or unverified food claims can attract legal consequences. Verify before you amplify."

The advisory comes at a time when food brands are increasingly relying on digital creators and celebrities to market health drinks, protein supplements, snacks and packaged foods to millions of consumers online.

FSSAI has asked influencers and celebrities to ensure that claims made by brands are truthful, scientifically substantiated and compliant with food safety regulations before lending their name or credibility to a product.

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The regulator said endorsements go beyond conventional advertisements because consumers often place considerable trust in the individuals promoting products.

It cautioned influencers against amplifying claims such as “boosts immunity” or “rich in nutrients” unless such statements are backed by scientific evidence and permitted under food laws.

Misleading food advertisements and endorsements can attract action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, the regulator said.

FSSAI had crackdown on various companies and brands over misleading claims. It has recently issued a prohibition order to Dabur India Ltd over the sales of food products carrying misleading "100%" claims, including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other such items.

According to the food safety regulator, the use of the 100% claims is in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.

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