IRCTC Stock Falls 2% After Mixed Q1 Results And Market Pressure

Shares of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) fell over 2% on Thursday with stock trading at Rs 506.74 apiece after the company announced its Q1FY27 results on Wednesday. The stock opened 0.98% lower at Rs 508.50 and slipped further.

The state-owned company's bottomline stood at Rs 330 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 331 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 18.1% to Rs 1,370 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 1,160 crore in the same quarter previous financial year. In terms of operations, Ebitda dropped 2.7% to Rs 387 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 397 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin contracted to 28.2% year-on-year from 34.3%.

IRCTC Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 0.3% at Rs 330 crore versus Rs 331 crore.

Revenue up 18.1% at Rs 1,370 crore versus Rs 1,160 crore.

EBITDA down 2.7% at Rs 387 crore versus Rs 397 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 610 bps at 28.2% versus 34.3%.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. Share Price Today

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 2.64% to Rs 500 apiece on Thursday. This compares to a 0.35% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 30.03% in the last 12 months and 25.90% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.92 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73.15.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating and three maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 649.33 implies an upside of 26.4%

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Highlights: IRCTC Profit Flat At Rs 330 Crore, Apollo Hospitals Beats Estimate

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